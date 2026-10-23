Varanasi Wings Over Ganga Air Show On October 25 To Feature Rafale, Sukhoi, Tejas & 100 Aircraft | File Pic

Varanasi, October 23: The skies above the Ganga in the spiritual city of Kashi will once again echo with the valor and might of the Indian Air Force (IAF). On the second day of the ‘Wings Over Ganga’ air show, organized at Namo Ghat to mark the completion of 94 years of the Indian Air Force, skilled pilots will perform spectacular aerial maneuvers with fighter jets and helicopters. The skies over Kashi will reverberate with the roar of fighter aircraft, including the Rafale, Sukhoi-30MKI, Mirage 2000, and the indigenous Tejas. Personnel will also put on a Chinook helicopter demonstration, which will be a major attraction for spectators.

On October 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will watch the air show from Namo Ghat.

Held over the Ganga, the air show showcases the Indian Air Force’s aerial capabilities, technical expertise and operational precision, while also inspiring young people to serve the nation. Through high-speed maneuvers, coordinated movements, and various formations, IAF personnel will demonstrate their skills. A key highlight of the event is three Kiran trainer aircraft forming the word ‘Kashi’, accompanied by a display of the Tricolor. Aircraft named after Lord Shiva and the Ganga, along with various aerial formations, also reflected Kashi’s religious and cultural heritage during the performance.

According to event information, 100 aircraft are participating in the aerial display, taking off from 12 airbases across the country.

On October 22, around 5 lakh people watched the spectacular aerial maneuvers from the ghats and the sandy banks across the Ganga on the first day of the air show. The roar of fighter jets over the river and their precise maneuvers thrilled spectators. Children, young people and the elderly displayed particular enthusiasm for the event.

The air show gives people an opportunity to better understand the Indian Air Force’s capabilities and its contribution to national security. With large crowds expected on the second day as well, enthusiasm for the event remains high.

Under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the district administration and police have made extensive arrangements to ensure the safety, convenience and smooth movement of visitors attending the air show. Special attention is being given to crowd management along routes leading to the ghats, traffic arrangements, medical facilities and security so that spectators can enjoy the event in an orderly manner.

Given the possibility of large crowds, the concerned departments have been instructed to remain alert and coordinate closely to manage the arrangements. The administration is focused on maintaining security throughout the event while ensuring smooth movement for spectators.