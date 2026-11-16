Varanasi Weather Update Winter Chill Intensifies Across Eastern UP, Dense Morning Fog Expected For Two Days | File Pic

Varanasi: Winter conditions are gradually intensifying across Purvanchal, with cold winds and dense morning fog affecting several districts. Prayagraj, Varanasi and neighbouring areas are witnessing changing weather conditions, prompting caution among commuters and residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a very dense fog warning for eastern Uttar Pradesh on November 16, followed by a dense fog alert for November 17 and 18. The warning raises concerns about reduced visibility during early morning hours, particularly on highways and major roads.

Prayagraj is expected to experience fog or mist during the early morning over the coming days. According to the IMD forecast, minimum temperatures may gradually decline from around 17 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius by November 19 and 20.

Cold conditions are being influenced by snowfall in the Himalayan region and chilly winds. Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are also experiencing a noticeable change in morning and evening temperatures.

The fog may affect road, rail and air transportation, while motorists have been advised to drive cautiously, maintain safe distances and use fog lights where necessary.

With dense fog expected to continue over the next two mornings, residents across Purvanchal should prepare for colder mornings and reduced visibility. Weather conditions are expected to gradually stabilise after November 18, according to the IMD warning schedule.