Varanasi Waterlogging: UP Jal Nigam Executive Engineer Suspended Over Alleged Negligence | X

Lucknow, September 14: The Yogi Government has adopted a strict stance against officials showing negligence towards public grievances. Taking the problem of waterlogging in Varanasi seriously, Executive Engineer Pawan Kumar Gupta, posted in the Construction Division (Civil/Mechanical), Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban), has been suspended. A departmental inquiry has also been instituted against him under Rule 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999.

According to information received from the Urban Development Department, the Chief Engineer (Procurement), Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban), Lucknow, has been appointed as the ex-officio Inquiry Officer in this matter. Through this action, the government has made it clear that negligence in matters related to public facilities will not be tolerated at any level and responsible officials will be held accountable. A prima facie inquiry revealed that the required assessment and action plan for installing necessary gates/barriers to prevent river backflow at the Chaukaghat Sewage Pumping Station had not been prepared.

In addition, the expected action was not taken in compliance with the directions of senior authorities. The inquiry also revealed that the pumps located at the Chaukaghat Sewage Pumping Station and the Goithaha STP were kept shut on September 3 and 4.

Due to the non-operation of pumps in a timely manner during heavy rainfall, excessive load was placed on the sewer lines, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city. This caused inconvenience to the general public and also affected the image of the department. Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma had conducted on-site inspections of waterlogging-affected areas during his visit to Varanasi on September 12 and 13. He had directed officials to ensure drainage arrangements on a war footing and to ensure that the public did not face any kind of inconvenience.

During the inspection, he expressed displeasure over the waterlogging situation and had warned of strict action against officials found negligent. At present, the government has attached Executive Engineer Pawan Kumar Gupta, during the period of suspension, to the office of the Chief Engineer (Kanpur Region), Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban), Kanpur. He shall be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules.