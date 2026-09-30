Varanasi Sees ₹191.12 Crore Aid Approved For 11,219 Beneficiaries Under CM's Discretionary Fund Since 2017 | X

Varanasi, September 30: When illness knocks at the door, it is not just the body that suffers, but the entire family begins to fall apart. Savings are exhausted, the burden of debt increases and at times, even family members are unable to help. In such difficult times, the Yogi government stands with families in need like a caring guardian.

In Varanasi, from May 2017 to September 8, 2026, the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund approved financial assistance of Rs. 1,91,11,58,416 (Rs. 1,911.16 million) for 11,219 beneficiaries. This assistance brings new hope to families by removing the financial barrier to treatment.

For financially weaker families, arranging the cost of treatment during a serious illness or accidental injury is the biggest challenge. The cost of medicines, tests, surgery, hospitalization and subsequent care often pushes families to the point of taking loans or selling their property. Along with strengthening the health and medical system in Uttar Pradesh, government is providing financial assistance from Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund to eligible people suffering from serious illnesses.

This is enabling families to get timely treatment for their loved ones. The government is also working to reduce the difficulties families face by providing prompt assistance for accidental injuries and other emergencies. Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Vinay Kumar Singh said that in Varanasi, a total of 11,219 beneficiaries received financial assistance of Rs. 1,91,11,58,416 from the Fund from May 2017 to September 8, 2026. He noted that this assistance reflects government's sensitivity towards financially weaker families facing serious illnesses and unforeseen circumstances.

Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund provides immediate relief to affected and financially weaker families for the treatment of serious illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, kidney disease and brain tumor, in cases of accidental injuries or the death of the earning member of a family. This arrangement becomes even more important for families whose income depends on a single member. The assistance is not limited to serious illnesses alone. Financial assistance is also provided to eligible families in need in cases of accidental injuries or other serious circumstances.

The district administration is focusing on ensuring that assistance reaches eligible persons on time. The simpler and more time-bound the process of application, verification, recommendation and approval, the greater the impact of the assistance. District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said the district administration is working to ensure eligible persons in need receive the benefits of this important government arrangement in a time-bound and transparent manner, so they can receive the necessary relief during times of crisis.

Case 1: Weaver family of Jaitpura receives support

A member of a weaver family from Jaitpura stated that his 54-year-old father was suffering from a serious illness and there was an urgent need for money for his treatment. When they sought help from the government, the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund promptly provided financial assistance. This enabled his father to receive treatment and saved his life. He said that this assistance is a major support for poor families.

Case 2: Surgery successful, wife's health improves

Shilpi, wife of auto driver Arvind Kumar from Puari Kala village of Pindra tehsil, is suffering from a brain tumor. The cost of surgery and treatment was beyond the family's means. With assistance from the Fund, the surgery was completed, and Shilpi's health is now improving. Arvind said the government assistance provided great relief.

Case 3: ‘Lifeline’ support for treatment initially funded through borrowing

Wife of a farmer from Bhojubir was battling cancer. Initially, the family arranged treatment by borrowing money. Later, they learned about the Fund and received substantial financial assistance for treatment. The 47-year-old patient's husband said that without this assistance, it would have been difficult to continue the treatment. For them, the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund became a source of support and a ‘lifeline’ in difficult times.