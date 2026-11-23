Varanasi Dev Deepawali 2026: 3,000 Security Personnel Deployed In Kashi On CM Yogi Adityanath's Directions | X

Varanasi, November 23: On the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the administration has made extensive preparations to ensure the safe and orderly conduct of Kashi's world-famous Dev Deepawali celebrations. On November 24, the occasion of Kartik Purnima, an estimated 10 to 15 lakh devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad are expected to arrive to take a dip in the Ganga and witness the spectacular sight of illuminated lamps along the crescent-shaped ghats in the evening. Keeping such a large gathering in view, the Yogi government has strengthened security arrangements from the ghats and the Ganga to the city's major routes.

Along with the deployment of police, paramilitary forces, Water Police and disaster response teams, surveillance will also be carried out using modern technology.

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said, "Security arrangements for Dev Deepawali would be managed by more than 3,000 male and female police personnel, along with over 25 IPS officers and more than 50 PPS officers. In addition, teams of the CRPF, PAC and Quick Response Teams will also be deployed. The entire ghat area has been divided into different zones and sectors, with security arrangements put in place to ensure crowd management and prompt action in any emergency."

Twenty-five watchtowers have been set up to monitor the ghats and surrounding areas. Continuous surveillance will also be carried out through four tethered drones. An anti-drone system will be deployed to prevent unauthorized drone activity. Flying drones without permission will be prohibited. CCTV cameras will also monitor the ghats and key locations. Separate entry and exit routes have been designated at the ghats to ensure the smooth movement of devotees.

Special security arrangements will also be in place at the ghats on the Ramnagar side. Traffic diversions and parking arrangements have been made to keep traffic moving smoothly in the city. Police personnel have been instructed to behave politely and cooperatively with devotees and tourists. They have also been given training in interpersonal skills for this purpose.

In view of the large number of boats expected to operate on the Ganga during Dev Deepawali, special arrangements have also been made to secure the river. Separate routes for boat movement have been designated through water barricading. Boats traveling from Namo Ghat towards Assi Ghat will operate along the side of the permanent ghats.

In contrast, boats traveling from Assi Ghat towards Namo Ghat will follow the route along the sandy stretch across the Ganga. U-turn arrangements will also be in place for boats on the river.

Boat operators have been instructed to carry passengers only up to the prescribed capacity and ensure that everyone wears a life jacket. Red and blue blinker lights will be fitted on the shoulders of Water Police personnel so that they can be identified from a distance even in the dark.

A floating water rescue station will be established at Chet Singh Ghat to deal with any emergency on the Ganga. ADCP Kashi Zone Vaibhav Bangar said, "Essential rescue and safety equipment would be available there so that rescue operations can be launched immediately whenever required. To secure the river, 9 NDRF teams will be deployed at various ghats along with Water Police personnel. These teams will have rescue equipment, medical teams and water ambulances."

Beds have been reserved in hospitals to ensure that devotees and tourists receive immediate medical assistance in any emergency. Medical teams have also been kept on alert so that anyone affected can receive treatment without delay whenever required.

Through coordination among the police, water safety teams, and medical teams, preparations have been made to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees during Dev Deepawali.