Varanasi Artisan Kunj Bihari Singh Blends Indian Air Force Inspiration With Traditional Pink Meenakari Art | File Pic

Varanasi, October 23: While the valor and prowess of the Indian Air Force are showcased over the Ganga, artisans in Kashi's lanes are giving patriotism and respect for the armed forces a new identity through their craftsmanship. Inspired by the ‘Wings Over Ganga’ air show organized in Varanasi, national award-winning pink meenakari artisan Kunj Bihari Singh has created a unique replica of a fighter aircraft. Adorned with intricate pink meenakari craftsmanship, this artwork showcases the confluence of Kashi's traditional art and modern India's military strength.

The artisan wishes to dedicate this artwork to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kunj Bihari Singh says that he began preparations to create a fighter aircraft using pink meenakari as soon as he learned about the air show. The artwork took around one month to complete and uses 400 grams of silver. He says he always tries something new in pink meenakari. This time, the Indian Air Force's display inspired him to create an artwork that would showcase not only the country's military strength but also Kashi's traditional art.

According to artisan Kunj Bihari Singh, after he sent pictures of the fighter plane to some customers, he received orders for around 100 pieces. These include demand from California and Australia. Demand is growing for this product, crafted in pink meenakari and available in different sizes. This opens up possibilities to take traditional crafts to new markets and increase employment opportunities for local artisans.

Kunj Bihari Singh had earlier created a replica of the BrahMos missile in pink meenakari during Operation Sindoor. He said that artwork was also appreciated in India and abroad. Now, through his new fighter aircraft artwork, he is connecting Kashi's traditional art with contemporary themes. He aims to ensure that pink meenakari is not confined to decorative products alone, but also embodies the country's achievements, military valor, and national pride.

Kunj Bihari Singh said the Yogi government's efforts to protect and promote GI and ODOP products have given pink meenakari a new identity in the global market. Financial assistance, free toolkits, training, and improved packaging have helped advance this traditional handicraft.

He said that government protection and promotion are once again increasing young people's interest in this art. The younger generation, which had been moving away from this traditional art, is now beginning to reconnect with it. This is creating new opportunities to carry forward Kashi's centuries-old craft tradition while also generating new livelihood opportunities for artisans.

Varanasi's pink meenakari is known for its intricate craftsmanship, attractive colors, and traditional craft style. Efforts are underway to advance this art, supported by ODOP (One District, One Product) and GI (Geographical Indication), through new experiments.

The fighter-aircraft artwork, inspired by the air show, shows how artisans in Kashi are exploring new opportunities by connecting their heritage with contemporary themes and national sentiment. This initiative brings art, employment, and patriotism together.