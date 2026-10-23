Valmiki Jayanti 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Plans Grand Celebrations Across 75 UP Districts On October 26 | X

Lucknow, October 23: Yogi government will celebrate Valmiki Jayanti with great enthusiasm across the state on October 26. The occasion will be marked by a grand celebration of faith, devotion, and India's cultural heritage. On the directions of CM Yogi Adityanath, Deepdaan, Ramayana recitations, bhajans, and devotional cultural programs will be organized at hundreds of Maharishi Valmiki temples and prominent Ramayana-associated sites across all 75 districts of the state.

Through these events, preparations are underway to take human sensibilities, social harmony and national values embedded in the timeless composition Ramayana by Adi Kavi Maharishi Valmiki to every person. A grand program will be organized at Chitrakoot, Maharishi Valmiki's Taposthali. As in previous years, Yogi government will provide a spiritual platform to local artists this year as well.

As per the Yogi government's directions, Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated in all districts of Uttar Pradesh on October 26. Deep prajjwalan, Deepdaan and Ramayana recitations will be organized at all Dev temples and sites associated with Maharishi Valmiki, among other places. These programs will be held at the district, tehsil and development block levels. CM Yogi has directed that proper arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water, sound, lighting and security be ensured at every event venue. Along with worship and havan, the events will also feature the Luv-Kush episode and other programs. In addition, the state will host events at Tulsidas Ashram in Rajapur, Chitrakoot; Valmiki Ashram in Bithoor, Kanpur; Valmiki Ashram in Shravasti; Ayodhya; and Prayagraj.

D.K. Sharma, Regional Tourism Officer, Chitrakoot, said that, in line with the Yogi government's directions, the district administration will organize grand programs at Lalapur and Taposthali of Maharishi Valmiki. These will include a Ramlila performance, a Valmiki Ramayana recitation, a bhajan evening, and presentations by local artists. In addition, Valmiki Aarti will be performed at the river ghat. Thousands of devotees will participate in the event.

Yogi government will provide a spiritual platform for local artists through Ramayana recitations and other programs organized at Dev temples. A committee, constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate, has selected artists for programs at temples and sites identified in the district. Culture Department, Information and Public Relations Department and District Tourism and Culture Council will coordinate these activities. The government has appointed nodal officers to organize the events in every district. Yogi government is emphasizing public participation in these programs, along with the involvement of local public representatives.

Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh stated, "Ramayana, composed by Maharishi Valmiki, is an important work of Indian literature and culture. Many sites described in it are known as Ram-Janki Marg and Ram Van Gaman Marg. Around 280 such sites exist across the country, including several important locations in Uttar Pradesh."

He added that, to highlight the religious and cultural significance of these sites, arrangements would be made for Deep Prajjwalan and Deepdaan at temples, along with uninterrupted recitation of the Valmiki Ramayana for 8, 12 or 24 hours. In addition, he said they will organize bhajans and cultural programs at important temples associated with Shri Ram, Hanuman, and the Ramayana. He said they organized programs at more than 600 temples across the state last year. Grand events will be organized this year as well.