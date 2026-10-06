Uttarakhand's House Of Himalayas Clocks ₹6 Crore Business, Connects 5,500 Rural Women With Wider Markets | File Pic

Uttarakhand: The initiative to take locally produced goods from Uttarakhand’s rural areas to markets across India and the world is now evolving into a strong business model. The umbrella brand ‘House of Himalayas’, featuring products prepared through the hard work of rural women of Uttarakhand, has recorded business worth around ₹6 crore since its launch.

House of Himalayas gained national recognition when Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself unveiled the brand during the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit held in Dehradun in December 2023. The Prime Minister described the initiative as an effort to advance the concept of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local for Global’.

Under the brand, products representing Uttarakhand’s local identity are being brought to the market with modern packaging, improved quality and integrated branding. At present, 83 products, including 60 distinctive products, have been included under the brand. These comprise categories such as traditional pulses, grains, spices, honey, oils, herbal and personal care products, as well as handicrafts. The official brand website also offers categories including millets, pulses, rice, edible oils and ghee, spices, honey, herbal products, bakery items, personal care products and handicrafts.

The most important aspect of House of Himalayas is its women-centric livelihood model. Around 5,500 women beneficiaries associated with 55 Cluster Level Federations are directly connected with the economic activities of the brand. Thus, while locally produced goods from the hills are gaining access to markets, the economic benefits are also reaching rural women directly.

Available Online

House of Himalayas is no longer limited to local markets. Consumers can purchase its products through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. Through quick-commerce platforms, House of Himalayas products are also available on Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket. In addition, consumers across the country can purchase products directly through the brand’s own D2C website.

The brand’s products are also being made available in international markets such as the United States and Canada through Amazon Global.

House of Himalayas is an important initiative to give Uttarakhand’s local products recognition in national and international markets. In line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of taking local products from local to global, this brand is providing access to international markets for products made by the women of the state, farmers and rural entrepreneurs. Our goal is to ensure that products prepared in the villages of Uttarakhand reach global markets and that the direct benefits of this initiative accrue to our women’s self-help groups and local producers, thereby strengthening their livelihoods and the rural economy.

Pushkar Singh Dhami

Chief Minister, Uttarakhand