Uttarakhand To Launch Seva Sankalp Campaign From September 17 With Focus On Public Participation & Innovation | File Pic

Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on Friday, said that the Seva Sankalp Campaign will be organised across Uttarakhand from September 17, the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to October 17, 2026. He said the campaign will place service, public participation, dialogue and innovation at its core and connect citizens with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ (Developed India 2047).

Campaign to focus on participation

The Chief Minister said that 11 major programmes have been proposed under the campaign in the state. These programmes will ensure the active participation of students, youth, women, beneficiaries, parents, elected representatives, social organisations and citizens. Decisions taken by the state government will also be communicated to the people. Real-life changes brought about by various schemes of the Central and State Governments, along with the stories of beneficiaries, will be given special prominence.

The Chief Minister said that under the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ (Lamp of Blessings) programme, lamp-lighting and collective events will be organised at government scheme centres, LPG distribution centres, ration shops, prominent religious places, along the banks of the Ganga and at other locations. Collective programmes will also be organised at sites such as new medical colleges, dams and bridges, Amrit Sarovars and Jan Aushadhi Kendras. Various social organisations will also participate in these activities.

Art and storytelling initiatives

He said that under ‘Mere Sapno Ka Bharat – Chitra Seva’ (My Dream India – Service through Art), painting, essay and speech competitions will be organised in educational institutions across the state on the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and the work and achievements envisioned over the next 25 years. Selected paintings will be displayed in schools, and parents and citizens will also be encouraged to participate in these exhibitions.

The Chief Minister said that ‘Namo Seva – Ankahi Kahaniyan’ (Namo Service – Untold Stories) will feature the staging of plays in schools based on the achievements of the country. Under ‘Aangan Milan Seva’, activities will be organised at Anganwadi centres with the participation of children, parents, Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers. Special emphasis will be placed on information related to maternal and child health, nutrition and maternal-child welfare. Arrangements will also be made to personally invite parents to these activities.

Highlighting service initiatives

He said that through ‘Seva Ki Kahaniyan’ (Stories of Service), real-life transformations brought about by national and state government schemes will be highlighted. These stories of change will be taken to the public through speeches, paintings and storytelling. Under ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ (Service Flame Urn Journey), a kalash symbolising the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ is proposed to be installed at a prominent city intersection. A cycle and motorcycle rally will also be organised alongside the Kalash Yatra.

The Chief Minister said that through ‘Seva: Mera Yogdan’ (Service: My Contribution), citizens will be encouraged to participate in tree plantation, cleanliness drives, teaching activities and other socially beneficial initiatives. The objective is to make citizens active participants in the campaign.

Governance and innovation focus

Under ‘Seva Setu’, camps will be organised as part of the ‘Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar’ (Government for the People, Government at the Doorstep) initiative. These camps will cover schemes of both the Central and State Governments. Health camps and multi-purpose camps will also be organised.

The Chief Minister said that under ‘Seva Ke Rang, Rashtra Ke Sang’ (Colours of Service, Together with the Nation), the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ will be portrayed through rangoli. Under the ‘Seva First Innovation Challenge’, various Central and State Government departments will be brought together to identify real-life problems and invite problem statements from them.

IITs, IIMs and experts are proposed to be associated as members of the jury and mentors. Selected innovations will be provided support, guidance and facilities for testing. Necessary assistance will also be made available for approvals, testing and regulatory support.

Dialogue and public outreach

The Chief Minister said that under ‘Sushasan Seva Samvad’ (Good Governance and Service Dialogue), extensive dialogue will be held with public representatives on the themes of service and good governance.

Photographs, videos, beneficiary experiences and stories of positive change related to various programmes under the campaign will also be widely disseminated through the media.

The Chief Minister said the fundamental objective of the Seva Sankalp Campaign is not merely to showcase government schemes and achievements, but to make citizens active participants in the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ through service, dialogue, innovation and public participation.

Focus on Uttarakhand’s development

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has a special affection for Uttarakhand. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is particularly close to the Prime Minister’s heart. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the entire country has taken the resolve to build a developed India. Every citizen has an important role to play in translating this resolve into reality.

He said that the participation of youth will be the most important factor in building a developed India. The Seva Sankalp Campaign will be organised extensively in every district of the state, with the respective district in-charge ministers also participating in the programmes.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister had described the third decade of the 21st century as the decade of Uttarakhand, and this vision will be taken forward with the support and participation of the people.

Cabinet Ministers Shri Khajan Das and Shri Ram Singh Kaida, along with Director General of Information Shri Banshidhar Tiwari, were present on the occasion.