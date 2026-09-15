Uttarakhand Media Delegation Visits SECL's Gevra Mine To Witness Coal Production & Green Practices | File Pic

On the second day of the five-day Study and Media Exposure Tour organised by PIB Dehradun under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, the media delegation visited South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL)’s Gevra Opencast Coal Mine.

The 13-member media delegation from Uttarakhand visited the coal mine to witness the process of extracting energy resources hidden beneath the earth and saw a facet of development where production is being pursued alongside a strong focus on safety and environmental protection.

During the visit, the journalists observed mining activities at close quarters. They were briefed on the entire process, from coal extraction and removal of overburden to coal handling and transportation. The delegation was also apprised of the use of high-capacity modern machinery, shovel-dumper combinations, surface miners and ripper technology, along with the use of digital technology for monitoring and operations.

Regional General Manager, SECL, Shri Sanjay Mishra said that coal plays an important role in meeting the country’s development and energy requirements. From cooking fuel to industries and various energy needs, coal has long remained an important source of energy. He said that along with production, the company is also giving importance to workers’ safety, social responsibility and environmental protection.

General Manager (Operations) Shri Dheeraj Chaudhary briefed the journalists about the operations, production capacity and safety protocols of the Gevra mine. He said that Gevra is the world’s second-largest and Asia’s number one opencast coal mine. In 2023-24, the mine produced around 59.1 million tonnes of coal. Coal from the mine is supplied to seven states and it contributes around six per cent of India’s total coal production. He said that while increasing production, emphasis is also being laid on strengthening safety standards. As part of its future plans, SECL is moving towards becoming the world’s largest coal-producing company next year.

The media delegation was also briefed about various environmental protection measures being undertaken in the mining areas, including afforestation, Miyawaki plantation, dust control, mine water management and land reclamation. Under the Miyawaki technique, around 20,000 saplings have been planted across nearly two hectares, with a reported survival rate of around 70 per cent. The technique, which enables the creation of dense forests over a limited area, could also be useful for a state like Uttarakhand, where land availability is limited. Dense green cover can also contribute more effectively to the absorption of carbon dioxide.

Tour Nodal Officer and Assistant Director, PIB Dehradun, Shri Sanjeev Sundriyal said that studying the model of development, energy, safety and environmental management in Chhattisgarh would also prove beneficial for Uttarakhand.

On Wednesday, the media delegation will visit NTPC and BALCO in Korba to learn about energy generation, industrial activities and technological management.

PIB Dehradun

Government of India

PRESS RELEASE, Dated – 15/09/26