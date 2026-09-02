Uttarakhand Media Delegation Visits ICMR–National Institute Of Nutrition & Salar Jung Museum In Hyderabad | File Pic

A 15-member media delegation from Uttarakhand, on a Hyderabad Press Tour organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), visited the Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), Hyderabad, today. The visit provided the journalists an opportunity to gain first-hand information about nutrition research, public health education and the institute’s contribution to national policies and welfare programmes.

During the interaction, Director of ICMR-NIN, Dr. Bharati Kulkarni, briefed the media delegation about the institute’s role in generating scientific evidence on food composition, nutrient requirements and dietary guidelines. She explained that the Indian Food Composition Tables (IFCT) provide detailed information on energy, protein, micronutrients and minerals available in various food items consumed in the country. The information serves as an important reference for researchers, the food industry and public health policymakers.

The journalists were also apprised of the significance of Nutrient Requirements for Indians and Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs). Dr. Kulkarni explained that these establish the basis for nutritional requirements across different age groups and physiological conditions and provide an important foundation for various nutrition-related interventions in the country.

During the interaction on the Dietary Guidelines for Indians (DGIs), the media delegation was informed about the importance of developing healthy eating habits from the early stages of childhood. Dr. Kulkarni particularly highlighted the guideline on avoiding the consumption of added sugar in the diet of children below two years of age.

The journalists were also briefed on the double burden of malnutrition, including the growing problem of overweight and obesity among children. Dr. Kulkarni said that sedentary lifestyles and excessive consumption of foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) are among the major contributing factors. She explained that food security alone does not ensure nutrition security, and that dietary diversity and positive behavioural changes are equally essential.

The delegation was further informed about research being undertaken on the specific nutritional properties of local agricultural products and millets of Uttarakhand, including Mandua, Jhangora, Chaulai and Koda. Dr. Kulkarni also shared information about ongoing clinical and analytical studies assessing the impact of ragi (finger millet) consumption in reducing anaemia.

The media delegation also participated in technical sessions conducted by Dr. Subba Rao M. Gavaravarapu, Head and Scientist-G, Nutrition Information, Communication and Health Education (NICHE) Division, ICMR-NIN.

During the session, the journalists were briefed about current nutrition-related challenges, including the coexistence of undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies and lifestyle-related metabolic disorders. Dr. Subba Rao highlighted the important role of the media in bridging the gap between scientific nutrition information and the everyday dietary practices of the public.

He called upon media representatives to practise responsible journalism by dispelling food-related myths and fads and promoting evidence-based dietary practices.

As part of the visit, the media delegation toured the state-of-the-art laboratories of ICMR-NIN and interacted with researchers. The journalists gained insights into ongoing research activities in the fields of food analysis and lipid chemistry and got an opportunity to understand the scientific processes involved in nutrition research.

Later, as part of the cultural programme of the PIB Hyderabad Press Tour, the media delegation visited the Salar Jung Museum. The journalists were introduced to Hyderabad’s rich historical and cultural heritage and gained insights into the historical and archival collections preserved at the museum.

The visits provided the Uttarakhand media delegation with an opportunity to gain first-hand exposure to India’s work in nutrition research and public health, while also experiencing the rich historical and cultural heritage of Hyderabad.

PIB Dehradun

Govt of India

PRESS RELEASE, Dated - 02/09/26