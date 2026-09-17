Uttarakhand Media Delegation Explores Balance Between Ecology & Urban Development In Nava Raipur | File Pic

Uttarakhand: On Thursday, the media delegation, as part of the five-day study and media exposure tour organised by PIB Dehradun under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, visited Nandanvan Zoo and Safari and Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh on the fourth day of the tour. Led by Assistant Director, PIB Dehradun, Shri Sanjeev Sundriyal, the delegation gained first-hand insights into various aspects of development and conservation at both locations.

The media delegation first visited Nandanvan Zoo and Safari located in Nava Raipur. Spread across around 320.15 hectares, or 800 acres, the complex includes a 50-hectare zoo, a Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, and the 52.52-hectare Khandwa Dam. It is recognised by the Central Zoo Authority as a medium-category zoo.

A major feature of Nandanvan is its safari facility. Spread across around 75 acres, the Herbivore Safari provides a green environment for herbivores such as sambar, chital, nilgai and blackbuck. In addition, separate safaris for bears, tigers and lions have been developed across approximately 50 acres each.

The zoo has facilities to house wildlife belonging to 43 species. These include white tiger, Asiatic lion, Royal Bengal tiger, leopard, Himalayan bear, gaur, sambar, chital, nilgai, blackbuck, chinkara, gharial and crocodile. The enclosures have been developed on the lines of natural habitats, while a road network of around 2.2 kilometres provides visitors access to different areas.

Nandanvan aims not only to promote tourism but also to support wildlife conservation, research, care of rescued wildlife and environmental awareness among people. The media representatives observed the conservation measures and the natural environments developed for the wildlife at the facility.

After Nandanvan, the media delegation visited Nava Raipur. Here, the delegation observed the structure of the modern city being developed through planned urban development. Wide roads, organised traffic systems, green spaces, administrative and institutional buildings, and well-planned residential and commercial areas were among the prominent features observed in Nava Raipur.

Nava Raipur has been developed as a planned new urban area rather than merely as an extension of the old city. The city’s planning gives importance to green spaces and public facilities along with road and transport networks. The media delegation learnt about various aspects of urban planning, infrastructure and environmental balance.

The visit, conducted as part of the five-day media exposure tour of Chhattisgarh, provided Uttarakhand journalists an opportunity to observe and understand different models of development on the ground, ranging from wildlife conservation to modern urban planning.

PIB Dehradun

Govt of India

PRESS RELEASE, Dated - 17/09/26