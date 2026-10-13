Uttarakhand Imposes One-Year Ban On Gutkha & Pan Masala Containing Tobacco Or Nicotine | AI Representational Image

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has imposed a one-year ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutkha, pan masala and other food products containing tobacco or nicotine.

Food Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey issued the order on Tuesday, making the prohibition effective from October 13 for a period of one year.

Ban imposed under food safety regulations

The order has been issued under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

VIDEO | Dehradun: On Uttarakhand banning gutkha, pan masala, food products containing tobacco for a year, Food Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey says, "... Public health is the biggest reason behind this decision. There is nothing more important than health, and it has been found that this is harmful and affects health."(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)#Uttarakhand — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 13, 2026

The decision has been taken in the interest of public health. The order states that the use of tobacco and nicotine in food products is prohibited, but their presence in products such as gutkha and pan masala has remained a concern.

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Restrictions cover manufacture and distribution

The ban extends beyond retail sales to cover the manufacture, storage and distribution of the prohibited products. Authorities are expected to enforce the restrictions under the applicable food safety regulations.