Uttarakhand Govt Releases Five-Year Report Card; Chief Minister Highlights Key Achievements | File Pic

Dehradun, November 26: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday released the five-year report card of the state government at a programme held in Dehradun. On the occasion, he highlighted the government’s achievements across various sectors, including education, healthcare, employment, women’s empowerment, farmers’ welfare, tourism, industry, investment, infrastructure and good governance.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through effective coordination between the Central and State governments, development initiatives in Uttarakhand have gained significant momentum. The government’s vision is to build a developed, self-reliant and prosperous Uttarakhand in line with the vision of a Developed India by 2047.

Highlighting employment and women’s empowerment initiatives, the Chief Minister stated that more than 36,000 young people had been provided government jobs over the past five years. A 30 per cent horizontal reservation has been provided to women in government services, while over 3.10 lakh women have become Lakhpati Didis. Sales of local products through the House of Himalayas brand have crossed ₹6 crore. Farmers are also being provided interest-free loans of up to ₹3 lakh.

On industrial development, CM Dhami said that investment proposals worth ₹3.56 lakh crore were received during the Global Investors Summit, of which projects worth more than ₹1 lakh crore have already been implemented on the ground. More than 30 new policies have been introduced to promote investment. Under the Atal Ayushman Yojana, 63.32 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued.

He further stated that Uttarakhand became the first state in the country after Independence to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which came into effect on January 27, 2025. A stringent anti-copying law has also been implemented to ensure transparency in recruitment examinations.

Highlighting infrastructure development, the Chief Minister said that the approximately ₹12,000-crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been completed, while around 75 per cent of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project has been completed. More than 65 lakh pilgrims visited the Char Dham this year. Uttarakhand’s athletes also secured 103 medals at the 38th National Games.

The Chief Minister also highlighted various relief packages extended during the COVID-19 pandemic to support the tourism, transport, healthcare and women’s self-help group sectors.

He reiterated that the state government’s commitment is to ensure that the benefits of development schemes reach the last person in society and create new opportunities for youth, women, farmers and weaker sections.

Former Chief Ministers Vijay Bahuguna, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat, Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives were present on the occasion.