Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Skips Secretariat Meeting To Conduct Surprise Ground Inspection In Dehradun

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | ANI

A meeting inside the Secretariat had just concluded, and the next scheduled review was of CM Helpline 1905. Officials were already seated in the meeting room with files in hand, eyes fixed on the clock, waiting for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The atmosphere was as usual—routine, pre-planned, and formal.

But this time, the story took an unexpected turn. The Chief Minister did not arrive at the meeting, creating a stir within the system. No one could understand what had happened. Moments later, news came in that the Chief Minister had ordered his convoy and left—not for another meeting in the Secretariat, but to witness the ground reality himself.

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Vivek Madan, the complainant whose issue was pending on CM Helpline 1905—within minutes, the Chief Minister’s convoy reached the exact location at Jakhan on Rajpur Road in Dehradun. Without any formalities, the Chief Minister directly met Vivek Madan. He not only listened to the issue but also inspected the site personally and conveyed a clear message of immediate action.

During the inspection, it was found that after undergrounding the electricity lines, the footpath had not been properly refilled, leading to sinking tiles. In some places, the electric lines were not fully underground, posing a serious threat to public safety.

The situation at the site quickly changed. CM Dhami’s tone turned firm—direct, sharp, and absolutely clear. He questioned the officials: How was this work executed? Who inspected its quality? And if it was inspected, why is the situation like this? His gaze fixed on the officials as his questions became even more pointed—Is work done for public convenience or just on paper? If an accident had occurred here, who would be responsible?

On the spot, he made it clear that negligence at any level would no longer be tolerated. He directed immediate reconstruction of the footpath with proper quality standards, complete undergrounding of all electric lines as per norms, and strict action against officials and agencies responsible for negligence. He emphasized that delays and carelessness in government work are unacceptable, especially when public safety is at stake.

Later, when the Chief Minister returned to the Secretariat, the tone of the meeting had completely changed. The meeting began with a strong message: “Today, I have seen the ground reality before reviewing files, and this situation is unacceptable under any circumstances.”

He instructed officials to ensure timely resolution of every complaint received on CM Helpline 1905 and to fix personal accountability for pending cases. He stressed that mere paperwork would no longer suffice—field verification of every complaint would now be mandatory. Recurring issues must be resolved permanently rather than shown as formally closed.

The Chief Minister also expressed strong displeasure over the lack of coordination between departments, stating that repeated digging at the same location must stop immediately, as it causes unnecessary inconvenience to the public. He directed that issues related to public safety—such as electricity, roads, and water supply—must be treated with the highest priority.

He further clarified that reviews will not be limited to meetings but will also include surprise inspections, and wherever negligence is found on the ground, direct action will be taken.

This was not just a surprise inspection—it was a clear message to the entire system. A leadership that does not remain confined to files but steps onto the ground, observes reality, asks tough questions, and ensures accountability. CM Helpline 1905 is no longer just a grievance registration platform—it has evolved into an active and effective mechanism under the direct monitoring of the Chief Minister. This is the true hallmark of responsive, decisive, and accountable governance.