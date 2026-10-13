Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rural Road Connectivity To Get A Major Boost

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi to discuss faster approval of rural road and bridge projects across the state | File Photo

Dehradun/New Delhi, October 12, 2026: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi and held detailed discussions on expanding rural road connectivity in Uttarakhand under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), strengthening road infrastructure in hilly and remote areas, and securing approval for road and bridge construction proposals submitted by the state government.

During the meeting, a positive understanding was reached on the proposals submitted by Uttarakhand under the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV) to strengthen rural connectivity across the state. The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister that necessary action would be taken to expedite approval of the state’s proposals.

नई दिल्ली में आदरणीय केंद्रीय कृषि, किसान कल्याण एवं ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री श्री @ChouhanShivraj जी से भेंट कर प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के अंतर्गत सड़क संपर्क से वंचित बसावटों को जोड़ने तथा प्रदेश में कृषि क्षेत्र को सशक्त बनाने से जुड़े विभिन्न विषयों पर चर्चा की। प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के अंतर्गत प्रदेश में 315 सड़कों के माध्यम से 610 बसावटों को सड़क संपर्क से जोड़ने की योजना पर चर्चा हुई। इन परियोजनाओं में 32 बड़े पुल भी शामिल हैं, जिन पर ₹2,700 करोड़ से अधिक की लागत प्रस्तावित है। माननीय केंद्रीय मंत्री जी ने इन परियोजनाओं को शीघ्र अंतिम स्वीकृति प्रदान किए जाने की जानकारी दी। इसके अतिरिक्त, जंगली जानवरों से कृषि उपज की सुरक्षा हेतु घेरबाड़ की व्यवस्था, कृषि एवं मधुमक्खी पालन के क्षेत्र में सेंटर ऑफ एक्सीलेंस की स्थापना तथा किसानों को फार्म मशीनरी बैंक के माध्यम से आधुनिक कृषि यंत्र एवं उपकरण सहजता से उपलब्ध कराने के विषय पर भी विस्तार से चर्चा की। सभी विषयों पर सकारात्मक आश्वासन देने हेतु आदरणीय केंद्रीय मंत्री जी का हृदय से आभार। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 12, 2026

Projects Worth ₹2,708 Crore Under PMGSY-IV

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed the Union Minister that, keeping in view Uttarakhand’s geographical conditions, transportation challenges in hilly regions, and the needs of its rural population, the state government is continuously working to improve road connectivity in rural areas. Accordingly, comprehensive proposals for road and bridge construction have been submitted to the Central Government under the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

The Chief Minister stated that proposals have been submitted for the construction of 315 roads spanning a total length of 1,777 kilometres, at an estimated cost of ₹2,526 crore, under PMGSY-IV. In addition, ₹182 crore has been proposed for the construction of 32 bridges. The total proposed cost of these road and bridge projects amounts to ₹2,708 crore.

During the meeting, an understanding was reached to expedite approval of the projects relating to these 315 roads and 32 bridges. Once implemented, these projects will expand road connectivity in rural and remote areas of the state and benefit communities that have long required improved transportation facilities.

Target To Connect 610 Habitations

The Chief Minister said that in a mountainous state like Uttarakhand, roads are not merely a means of transportation but also a vital foundation for education, healthcare, employment, tourism, agriculture, and the local economy. Given the challenging geographical conditions, road connectivity is particularly important for many rural areas. Accordingly, expanding the road network under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana remains one of the state’s key development priorities.

He stated that the proposed road projects aim to connect 610 habitations with road infrastructure. Improved connectivity will make daily travel easier for residents, help students reach educational institutions, enable patients to access healthcare services, and improve access to employment and livelihood opportunities.

Better road connectivity will also help farmers transport their produce to markets and strengthen the supply chains for local products. It will encourage self-employment and entrepreneurship in rural areas. Furthermore, easier access to rural and mountainous destinations of tourism importance is expected to benefit local tourism activities and related businesses.

The Chief Minister said that expanding basic infrastructure in rural areas is essential for balanced and inclusive development. Improved road connectivity will help integrate villages with the mainstream of development and bring positive changes to the quality of life of people living in remote areas.

213 Additional Road Proposals Considered

The meeting also included discussions on additional proposals for expanding Uttarakhand’s rural road network. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami apprised the Union Minister of the state’s requirements and emphasised the need for further extensive efforts to provide road connectivity to rural and remote areas.

In this regard, 213 additional road proposals covering a total length of 1,360 kilometres were discussed. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured the Chief Minister that these proposals would also be considered for early approval. A favourable decision on these additional proposals is expected to further accelerate the expansion of rural road connectivity in the state.

The Chief Minister said that timely implementation of road projects is particularly important given Uttarakhand’s mountainous terrain. Expanding road infrastructure will not only connect villages with major roads but also improve access to essential services for local communities. The state government remains committed to strengthening rural infrastructure with the support of the Central Government.

Boost For Hilly And Border Areas

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that many villages in Uttarakhand are significant for their natural beauty, cultural heritage, agricultural potential, and local products. Improved road connectivity will help unlock the potential of these areas. Better roads will create opportunities for local youth in employment and self-employment, promote rural tourism, and strengthen the local economy.

He emphasised that road connectivity in remote areas is also crucial during emergencies. Improved roads facilitate access to healthcare services and ensure smoother transportation of essential commodities. They also help improve the delivery of government schemes and public welfare services to people living in rural areas.

The Chief Minister said that the state government’s endeavour is to ensure that the benefits of development reach every part of Uttarakhand and that no village is deprived of basic facilities because of geographical challenges. The proposed projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana will play an important role in achieving this objective.

Dhami Thanks PM Modi And Chouhan

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his positive response to Uttarakhand’s road and bridge construction proposals and his assurance of support in expediting their approval.

The Chief Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the Central Government’s support has continuously accelerated the development of infrastructure in Uttarakhand. The state government is working with commitment to expand the road network in accordance with the needs of mountainous and remote regions.

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coordinated efforts by the Central and state governments are giving fresh momentum to development initiatives in Uttarakhand. Expanding rural road connectivity will play a significant role in promoting the state’s overall development, strengthening the rural economy, and making everyday life easier for citizens.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that early approval of the proposed road and bridge projects would expand basic infrastructure in rural areas, strengthen connectivity between remote habitations and the mainstream, and make a significant contribution towards achieving the goal of inclusive development in Uttarakhand.