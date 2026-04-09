Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Honors Martyrs, Inaugurates Soldiers’ Canteen In Khatima On Anniversary

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | ANI

A Soldiers’ Felicitation Ceremony was organised in Khatima, Udham Singh Nagar district, where Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated. The event was held on the occasion of the 6th death anniversary of his father, Subedar Late Sher Singh Dhami.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the brave martyrs and honored their family members. He said that the sacrifices made by soldiers for the nation will always remain a source of inspiration.

During the program, CM Dhami inaugurated a Soldiers’ Facilitation Centre and a CSD canteen. He also made purchases from the canteen, marking its formal opening. He stated that the canteen will greatly benefit soldiers, ex-servicemen, and their families in the region.

Describing himself as a “son of a soldier,” he said he understands the needs of soldiers and their families well, and the state government is continuously working for their welfare.

A large number of soldiers, ex-servicemen, and local residents were present at the event, making it both emotional and dignified.