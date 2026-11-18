Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Celebrates Igass Festival At Dehradun Residence, Plays Traditional Bhailo & Urges Youth To Preserve Folk Culture | File Pic

Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a programme organised at the Chief Minister’s residence on the eve of the traditional folk festival of Igass. On the occasion, the Chief Minister celebrated the festival with traditional rituals and great enthusiasm, playing Bhailo in keeping with age-old customs and carrying forward Uttarakhand’s rich folk traditions. The programme offered a beautiful glimpse of the state’s vibrant folk culture, traditions and distinctive cultural heritage.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State President Shri Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet Minister Shri Ganesh Joshi, several MLAs, other public representatives, officials and a large number of distinguished guests were present on the occasion. Traditional folk dances, folk songs and cultural performances connected the participants with Uttarakhand’s rich cultural heritage. Traditional attire, folk melodies and the festive atmosphere brought the spirit and traditional essence of the Igass festival to life.

Extending his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Uttarakhand on Igass, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Igass is a symbol of Uttarakhand’s folk culture, faith, traditions and collective joy. The festival connects us with our roots, our soil and the glorious heritage of our ancestors. The folk festivals of Uttarakhand are not merely occasions for celebration; they also reflect our cultural identity, social solidarity and traditional values.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has an exceptionally rich and diverse culture. Its folk festivals, folk songs, dances, traditional cuisine, attire and customs constitute its unique identity. The festival of Igass is an important part of this cultural heritage. The tradition of playing Bhailo, singing folk songs together and sharing happiness through traditional dances reflects the vitality of our folk culture. These traditions are not merely a source of entertainment but also embody the spirit of mutual love, brotherhood, cooperation and togetherness.

The Chief Minister said that preserving our cultural heritage amid modernisation and changing social circumstances is a collective responsibility. It is important to familiarise the younger generation with the significance of our folk traditions, customs and festivals. Children and young people must be connected with Igass, Harela, Phool Dei, Ghee Sankranti, Uttarayani and other folk festivals of the state so that they understand their cultural roots and learn to take pride in them.

He said that the true identity of any society lies in its language, culture and traditions. If we wish to keep our folk culture alive, we must ensure that it is not confined to books and organised events but is also practised in our homes, villages and everyday social lives. Families should educate children about the historical, social and cultural significance underlying their festivals. The participation of young people should also be encouraged in traditional celebrations, fairs and cultural events organised in villages.

The Chief Minister said that expatriate Uttarakhandis also have an important role to play in preserving the state’s folk culture. People from Uttarakhand living in different parts of the country and across the world are taking forward the state’s cultural identity by celebrating their traditional festivals. Such celebrations serve as a strong medium for connecting the younger generation with their homeland and ancestral villages. He appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to respect and celebrate their dialects, languages, folk songs, dances and traditional festivals wherever they live, and to ensure that future generations remain connected with them.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working towards the preservation and promotion of Uttarakhand’s rich cultural heritage, folk arts, traditional fairs, regional languages and historical traditions. Our cultural heritage is an invaluable asset. Its preservation is not merely the responsibility of the government but a shared responsibility of every individual, family and generation. Only when society actively embraces its traditions will this cultural heritage be safely passed on to future generations.

He said that Uttarakhand’s folk culture embodies values such as respect for nature, collective spirit, hard work, harmony and a positive outlook towards life. We must imbibe these values and further strengthen our cultural identity.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state to celebrate Igass and all traditional folk festivals with enthusiasm, devotion and due regard for their traditional significance. On such occasions, local folk artists and artisans should be encouraged, along with traditional products, and our culture should be made an integral part of our lifestyle rather than being limited to festive celebrations.

The Chief Minister said that understanding our culture, living our traditions and passing on our heritage to the next generation is the truest expression of respect for our roots.