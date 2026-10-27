Uttarakhand CM Dhami Unveils ₹7,844 Crore Supplementary Budget For 2026-27, Focuses On Infrastructure, Farmers & Healthcare | File Pic

Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said during a press conference held on Tuesday at Gairsain (Bhararisain) that the state government is committed to transforming Uttarakhand into a developed, prosperous and self-reliant state by 2047. In this direction, the government is continuously working to accelerate development activities and ensure that the benefits of public welfare schemes reach the last person in society. The Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2026–27 has also been prepared with this vision, keeping in mind both the state’s current requirements and its future needs.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has undertaken a long journey of development in the nearly 26 years since the formation of the state. This achievement is the result of the sacrifices and struggles of the statehood movement activists, the hard work of the people of Uttarakhand and public participation. Uttarakhand is committed to playing a significant role in Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a Developed India by 2047.

The Chief Minister said that the figures relating to the state’s economy and development are encouraging. In 2022, Uttarakhand’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) was approximately ₹2.55 lakh crore, which is projected to increase to around ₹3.82 lakh crore in 2026–27. During this period, per capita income has risen from approximately ₹1.95 lakh to ₹2.74 lakh. Multidimensional poverty has declined. The number of startups in the state has increased from 702 to 1,978, while the number of MSME units has grown from approximately 60,000 to one lakh. The state has also recorded significant growth in solar energy capacity.

The Chief Minister stated that Uttarakhand secured joint first position nationally, with a score of 79 points, in NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index 2023–24. Uttarakhand has also received national recognition for its investment-friendly environment and financial management. The government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of the state’s economic progress reach villages, farmers, women and young people.

The Chief Minister said that an allocation of ₹7,844.18 crore has been proposed in the Supplementary Budget for 2026–27. Of this, ₹4,164.32 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure and ₹3,679.86 crore for revenue expenditure. In accordance with the recommendations of the Sixth State Finance Commission, the proposal seeks to increase the share of local bodies in the state’s tax revenue from 10.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent. An allocation of ₹721 crore has been made for this purpose. This will provide additional resources to rural and urban local bodies for undertaking development works.

The Chief Minister said that ₹1,100 crore has been allocated under the Annapurti Scheme for the procurement of paddy and wheat from farmers, ₹500 crore under the Special Assistance Scheme for infrastructure development, and ₹300 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission. An allocation of ₹122 crore has been proposed for the Gairsain Water Supply Dam Project, while approximately ₹290 crore has been earmarked for preparations and infrastructure facilities for the upcoming Divya Kumbh. The budget also takes into account works related to the Nanda Raj Jat Yatra and the Haridwar-Ganga Corridor.

The Chief Minister said that ₹100 crore has been allocated for the Atal Ayushman Scheme to expand healthcare services, while ₹125 crore has been provided for the Golden Card Scheme for government employees. Approximately ₹160 crore has been earmarked for medical education-related works, including the medical colleges in Pithoragarh and Rudrapur. An allocation of ₹200 crore has been made for digital learning in school and higher education.

He said that provisions have also been made for the Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana, a sports university, a women’s sports college, athletes’ training programmes and scholarship schemes to support young people preparing for competitive examinations. Women and child welfare, the Poshan Abhiyaan, honorariums for midday meal cooks, farmers’ pensions and other social security schemes have also been accorded priority.

The Chief Minister said that the government’s focus is not merely on launching new schemes but also on ensuring that their benefits reach the public on time. With this objective, public participation has been encouraged in the budget-making process. Over the past five years, pre-budget consultations have been held to seek suggestions from farmers, women, young people, entrepreneurs and representatives of various sectors. While maintaining a revenue-surplus position, the government has emphasised fiscal discipline, transparency and the efficient utilisation of public funds.

The Chief Minister said that special attention is being given to disaster management and the development of safe infrastructure in Uttarakhand. Work is underway in areas affected by land subsidence, including Joshimath, as well as on disaster-resilient construction and basic infrastructure for road and helicopter services. He added that, for the first time, a Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility has also been established in Dehradun, which will create new opportunities for young people in the IT and startup sectors.

The Chief Minister said that the government’s priority is to preserve the state’s heritage and culture alongside development. With the objective of building a prosperous Uttarakhand by 2035, the government is focusing on quality investment, local employment, improved public services and the expansion of modern facilities.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand’s achievements are the outcome of the collective efforts of its people. The government’s objective is not merely to formulate schemes but to ensure that their benefits reach every citizen. The creation of a developed Uttarakhand will be possible only through public participation, good governance and sustained development.