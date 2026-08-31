Uttarakhand CM Dhami Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Caste Remarks, Says Politics Should Not Divide Society | File Pic

Uttarakhand: The Chief Minister said that while having tea with local people, he could experience the taste of the tea and the warmth and affection of the people, but he did not see caste anywhere.

He said that Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to find caste and discrimination even in a cup of tea represents the height of narrow-minded politics. Chief Minister Dhami added that the mindset of dividing society and finding caste and politics in every issue is not in the interest of the country.

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared tea with the locals in his Khatima constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district.



According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Dhami said, "Today in Khatima, I had tea with the local people in disposable cups. I… pic.twitter.com/bKipgkWXPl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2026

Chief Minister Dhami said, “The cup may be disposable, but our thinking should not be so disposable that we start looking for caste and politics even in a cup of tea.”

He said that Uttarakhand’s culture has always symbolised social harmony, brotherhood and mutual affection, and that politics should focus on uniting society rather than dividing it.