Uttarakhand Aadi Rangotsav Begins In Khatima, ₹10 Crore Planned For Eklavya School Upgrade | File Pic

Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the three-day Uttarakhand Aadi Rangotsav in Khatima. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Jual Oram and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju were also present on the occasion.

Tribal artists from across the country showcased the diverse colours of India’s rich tribal culture through folk dances, folk music and traditional attire. Chief Minister Dhami also joined the artists, danced with them and personally played the dhol, encouraging and appreciating their performances.

The Chief Minister said that Aadi Rangotsav is a celebration of the culture, traditions and pride of tribal communities. The state government is continuously working to empower tribal communities and make them self-reliant by connecting them with education, healthcare, employment and basic amenities.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Jual Oram appreciated the joint efforts with Chief Minister Dhami and announced that around ₹10 crore would be spent on the expansion and improvement of facilities at the Eklavya Residential School in Khatima. He informed that the tender process for a hostel to be constructed at a cost of around ₹4 crore has already been completed.

Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju appreciated Uttarakhand’s tribal diversity and the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami. He said that the manner in which Chief Minister Dhami has worked during challenging situations such as natural disasters, tunnel accidents and landslides is commendable. He described the Tharu, Buksa, Jaunsari and Raji communities as an integral part of Uttarakhand’s rich cultural identity.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Ministers to establish an Eklavya Residential School in the Pithoragarh region as well. Artists from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh and various other states presented their traditional cultural performances, conveying the message of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.