Uttar Pradesh’s Buddhist Circuit Emerges As Global Hub For Tourism And Investment |

Lucknow: In the Yogi government’s vision to establish Uttar Pradesh as the spiritual capital of the world, the Buddhist Circuit is set to emerge as a significant milestone. Stretching from Sarnath to Kushinagar and from Shravasti to Kapilvastu, this spiritual corridor is no longer just a center of religious faith. It is rapidly evolving into a powerful medium for global tourism, investment, and cultural diplomacy.

The recently concluded International Buddhist Conclave 2026 in Kushinagar has added a new chapter to this journey, opening doors to global investment and marking a major step forward in the state’s development.

Uttar Pradesh’s Buddhist Circuit continues to strengthen, and the numbers tell its success story. In 2025, more than 8.2 million tourists visited six major Buddhist sites: Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kaushambi, Sankisa, and Kapilvastu.

This surge reflects how Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a must-visit spiritual destination for Buddhist followers and tourists worldwide. These sites are being enhanced with modern amenities, improved road and air connectivity, digital guidance systems, and world-class tourism services to ensure a seamless and enriching experience for international visitors.

The Buddhist Circuit is also giving a strong boost to the local economy. It is creating new opportunities in the hospitality sector, transport services, tour guiding, handicrafts, and local products.

The International Buddhist Conclave 2026, held recently in Kushinagar, has once again placed the city at the center of the global spiritual map.

More than 2,300 Buddhist devotees participated in the grand event, while experts and delegates from Thailand, Japan, Myanmar, Bhutan, and Nepal gave it a truly international character. Most notably, investment proposals worth ₹3,000 crore were received during the conclave, underscoring that the Buddhist Circuit is not only a land of faith but also a fertile ground for investment and development.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision for religious tourism, Uttar Pradesh’s economy is steadily gaining strength.

The Tourism Department’s roadmap, ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047,’ will further accelerate this growth, with the Buddhist Circuit playing a key role.

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The state aims to increase its contribution to tourism-based Gross Value Added (GVA) from the current 9.2 percent to 16 percent by 2047.

Additionally, there is an ambitious plan to expand the number of UNESCO-recognized heritage sites in the state from seven to twenty.

The land where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon, attained Mahaparinirvana, and where his followers kept the flame of knowledge alive for centuries is now ready to carve a new global identity as Uttar Pradesh.

The state government’s well-planned policies, successful international events, and growing investment proposals are collectively shaping this vision into reality.