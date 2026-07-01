Uttar Pradesh Yogi Govt's Eco-Tourism Initiatives Gain Momentum, Katarniaghat Generates Over ₹2.4 Million In Revenue | ANI

Lucknow, July 1: The Yogi Government has been making sustained efforts to promote wildlife conservation, environmental protection, and eco-tourism in Uttar Pradesh. The positive impact of these initiatives is clearly visible at the state's major wildlife tourism destinations.

Driven by the Yogi Government's visionary policies, expansion of tourism facilities, improved management, and commitment to preserving natural heritage, the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary is steadily emerging as a major attraction for tourists.

The figures for the 2025-26 tourism season reaffirm that nature-based tourism is gaining a distinct identity in the state and that visitor confidence continues to grow.

During the 2025-26 tourism season, more than 12,000 tourists visited Katarniaghat.

During the 2025-26 tourism season (November to June), the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary welcomed 12,298 domestic tourists and 33 foreign tourists. During this period, the department generated revenue of over ₹2.4 million, reflecting the growing interest in tourism activities.

January was the busiest month in terms of visitor arrivals, with the highest number of domestic tourists, 2,980, visiting Katarniaghat. In terms of revenue, November 2025 emerged as the most successful month, generating ₹478,484, the highest for the entire season. Meanwhile, February 2026 recorded 701 tourist arrivals and generated revenue of ₹133,494. In the final month of the tourism season, June, a total of 1,694 tourists visited the sanctuary.

Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary: Tourism Statistics