Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt To Introduce Industry 4.0 Courses In 149 ITIs With Tata Technologies Support

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, June 26: The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has taken a major step towards equipping the state's youth with advanced technical skills and creating new global employment opportunities.

In line with the Chief Minister's vision of 'self-reliance through skill development', the state government has approved the introduction of cutting-edge courses in 149 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and one Regional Staff Training and Research Centre at Aliganj, Lucknow, in collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited.

Advanced Courses Approved

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Agarwal said, "Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is upgrading its technical education ecosystem. In this regard, approval has been granted by the Governor for engaging a total of 1,065 personnel through outsourcing to ensure the smooth operation of the advanced trades developed by Tata Technologies. This includes 171 Workshop Instructors and 894 Instructors across the state."

The Minister added, "The Yogi government is committed to creating employment opportunities for youth while ensuring complete transparency in the system. All 1,065 services will be procured through the GeM portal under the 'Outsourcing of Services' model.

The service provider agency will be selected through an independent, fair and transparent process in accordance with the relevant government orders issued by the Personnel Department, MSME Department and Labour Department, along with other applicable rules.

The Directorate of Training will determine the educational qualifications and other eligibility criteria for these positions, which will be approved by the government. The order has been issued after receiving the concurrence of the Finance Department."

Focus On Industry 4.0 Skills

With the support of Tata Technologies, the state's youth will now receive training in high-demand sectors of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0), moving beyond conventional vocational courses.

The nine advanced courses being offered include Electric Vehicle Mechanic, Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing Technician, Advanced CNC Machining Technician, Manufacturing Process Control and Automation, Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Technician, Additive Manufacturing Technician (3D Printing), CAM Programmer, Basic Designer and Virtual Verifier (Mechanical), and Artisan Using Advanced Tools.

These courses, being conducted in collaboration with Tata Technologies, will prepare Uttar Pradesh's youth according to the requirements of global industries. Students graduating from these ITIs will have access to high-quality employment opportunities not only within India but also overseas, with attractive salary packages.

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Employment Opportunities To Expand

The Yogi government aims to transform Uttar Pradesh into the country's largest skill hub, and this initiative is expected to become a significant milestone in achieving that vision.