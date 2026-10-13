Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Plans Panchgavya Outlets In All 75 Districts To Boost Cow-Based Products And Rural Jobs

Uttar Pradesh plans to expand the market for cow-based products through Panchgavya outlets across all 75 districts, creating opportunities for rural producers and entrepreneurs | File Photo

Lucknow, October 12, 2026: A plan is underway to open outlets in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh to provide market access for cow-based products and increase associated employment opportunities. Effective implementation will give cattle rearers, farmers, and rural entrepreneurs a new avenue to sell their products. This will expand the commercial use of other useful products obtained from cattle, rather than limiting animal husbandry solely to milk production.

Products in different categories will be made from milk, curd, ghee, go-mutra and cow dung and made available through these outlets. In addition to dairy products, cow dung will be used to make organic fertiliser, havan materials, dhoop sticks, incense sticks, earthen lamps, flowerpots and decorative items.

Promoting Cow-Based Products

In line with CM Yogi's vision, the government is also promoting the manufacture of environment-friendly cow-based products. Developing an organised market for such products will also encourage small enterprises involved in production, processing, packaging and sales in rural areas.

An important aspect of the cow-based products business is that people will participate at different levels. Cattle rearers and farmers will supply milk, cow dung and other available resources. At the same time, local entrepreneurs can take responsibility for making useful products from these materials, as well as their packaging and marketing. This sector will also create opportunities for self-help groups and rural product manufacturers. This will help locally manufactured products reach a wider market and create opportunities for small businesses to grow in rural areas.

Products Across Multiple Categories

Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog Chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta said cow-based products would be available across a wide range of categories at the outlets. Puja and worship-related materials will include cow dung cakes, havan cups, dhoop sticks, incense sticks and earthen lamps. The initiative will also produce cow dung flowerpots, decorative items and handicrafts for household use.

In addition, the unit will manufacture environment-friendly products using cow-based raw materials. Products based on Panchgavya for daily needs will also be made. Under the plan to open outlets in all districts, a system to connect products manufactured in different regions to a common market will also promote local entrepreneurship.