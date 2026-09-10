Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Expands PM e-Vidya To Provide Free Digital Learning Resources To Students And Teachers

PM e-Vidya is being promoted across Uttar Pradesh to widen access to digital educational resources | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, September 10, 2026: The Yogi Government is continuously expanding the effective use of technology in the education system. The government aims to ensure that digital resources are not a facility beyond the reach of students but become an easy, accessible, and effective medium of learning. In line with this objective, the PM e-Vidya digital platform is providing students and teachers with essential educational resources free of cost on a single platform.

According to Dr Pawan Sachan, Joint Director, SCERT, emphasis is being placed on taking digital learning to students on a wider scale through PM e-Vidya and promoting the effective use of available educational resources. Easy access to digital resources can play a significant role in expanding learning opportunities for students.

Digital Learning Made Accessible

The availability of study material on a single platform will help make digital education more inclusive, accessible and effective. Information about the PM e-Vidya app is also being shared through social media so that students, teachers and parents can connect with the platform.

It may be noted that the Yogi Government's digital education policy aims to make technology an alternative means of education, as well as an effective partner in the learning process. PM e-Vidya is an important step towards translating this vision into wider digital access.

PM e-Vidya Platform

PM e-Vidya is being viewed as a useful digital education platform for students. It provides access to essential educational digital resources from a single location. This will reduce students’ dependence on multiple platforms for learning and make access to digital content more convenient.

One of the key features of PM e-Vidya is that resources related to digital learning are available free of cost. This allows students to use digital tools for learning at their convenience. Teachers can also utilise the available digital resources as a supportive tool in classroom teaching.

App Available On Android, iOS

The PM e-Vidya app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Android users can download it from the Google Play Store, while iOS users can access it through the Apple App Store. This enables students and teachers using different digital devices to connect with the platform.

"The Yogi Government is placing special emphasis on expanding digital resources to provide modern and quality education to children across the state. Platforms such as PM e-Vidya make the learning process more convenient and effective by providing students with essential educational resources at one place. Our effort is to ensure that the benefits of technology reach the maximum number of children in the state and that digital education becomes a strong medium of learning for them."

– Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education

"Easy and free access to digital resources opens new opportunities for learning and teaching for students and teachers alike. The availability of educational resources on a single platform through PM e-Vidya will help make digital learning more accessible and effective. At the SCERT and departmental levels, our effort is to ensure maximum utilisation of these resources in school education."

- Monica Rani, Director General, School Education and State Project Director