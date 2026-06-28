Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Directs Schools To Prepare Heat Action Plans, Prioritise Student Safety During Heat Waves

Teachers guide students on heatwave safety measures as Uttar Pradesh rolls out new school guidelines to protect children from heat-related illnesses | Representational Image

Lucknow, June 28: Amid evolving climate challenges, the Uttar Pradesh Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is continuously working towards providing children with a safe, healthy and climate-resilient environment in schools. In line with this policy, with the reopening of schools in the new academic session, the Basic Education Department has issued the 'Teachers' Guideline-2026 for Sensitising Students Towards Heat-related Illnesses'.

Guidelines for Teachers

Prepared under the directions of Additional Chief Secretary, Basic Education and Secondary Education, Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, the objective of this guideline is to equip teachers with the necessary knowledge, skills and practical guidance for protection against heat waves, identification of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, administration of first aid, and effective protection of students.

Along with this, children, parents and the school community will also be made aware through 'Do's and Don'ts' posters in schools so that extreme heat does not adversely affect children's education, health and school life.

The guideline clearly states that teachers will be the most important link in ensuring students' safety from heat waves. Through the morning assembly, classroom teaching, co-curricular activities and the school's daily routine, teachers will make students aware of measures to protect themselves from heat waves. They will be educated about drinking adequate water, avoiding direct sunlight, wearing light and cotton clothing, consuming water-rich fruits, and recognising the early symptoms of heat stroke. Children will also be taught to immediately inform a teacher if any classmate falls ill.

School Heat Action Plan

The Yogi Government has directed every school to prepare a School Heat Action Plan. Health Nodal Teachers will be designated in schools to coordinate heat wave-related activities. Orientation programmes will be conducted for teachers, staff and students. Messages on protection against heat waves and emergency contact numbers will be displayed at prominent places on school campuses. Instructions have also been issued to ensure that every school has a first aid kit, ORS, a digital thermometer, and the necessary medical contact arrangements, including the 108 ambulance service.

According to the guidelines, school timings will be determined in accordance with the Government's directions. Morning assemblies, sports, physical education and other outdoor activities will be conducted before 10 a.m. During Orange or Red Heat Wave Alerts, all strenuous physical and outdoor activities will remain suspended. Continuous availability of clean and safe drinking water will be ensured in schools, and students will be encouraged to drink water every 20 to 30 minutes. Every student will be encouraged to bring a water bottle.

Along with this, functional fans, adequate ventilation, shaded areas, plantation, and, wherever possible, arrangements such as cool roofs and reflective paint will also be promoted.

Health and Emergency Measures

The guideline directs the promotion of wearing light-coloured cotton clothing, using caps or umbrellas, and consuming watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, kakdi and other water-rich seasonal fruits. It also emphasises avoiding caffeinated, carbonated and excessively sweet beverages, and serving the Mid-Day Meal in a clean and shaded area.

If a student exhibits symptoms such as excessive sweating, intense thirst, headache, dizziness, weakness, muscle cramps, vomiting, confusion or unconsciousness, instructions have been issued to immediately shift the student to a shaded place, administer first aid, apply cold compresses, and, if required, contact the 108 ambulance service or the nearest health centre.

Instructions have been issued for special monitoring of students suffering from asthma, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, disabilities, or those who have recently suffered from fever or diarrhoea. At the same time, parents have been urged to ensure that children drink sufficient water before leaving for school, not send unwell children to school, and adopt heat wave safety practices at home as well.

Schools have also been instructed to maintain records of heat wave-related incidents, conduct regular reviews, keep continuous watch on alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department, and organise mock drills from time to time.