Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Boosts Agricultural Education With New Horticulture College Project In Rae Bareli | X

Lucknow: In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approval was granted to the proposal for the free transfer of 22 hectares of land belonging to the Agriculture Department to the Department of Agricultural Education and Research for the establishment of a Horticulture College in Rae Bareli district. The college will be established under Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur. This decision will provide fresh momentum to the expansion of agricultural and horticultural education in the state.

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी की अध्यक्षता में हुई कैबिनेट बैठक में रायबरेली में एक नए 'उद्यान महाविद्यालय' (Horticulture College) की स्थापना को मंजूरी मिल गई है।



चन्द्रशेखर आज़ाद कृषि एवं प्रौद्योगिक विश्वविद्यालय, कानपुर के अंतर्गत लगभग ₹50 करोड़ की लागत से बनने वाले… pic.twitter.com/MxeBvcnln1 — Aditi Singh (@AditiSinghRBL) July 6, 2026

For the establishment of the Horticulture College, the District Magistrate of Rae Bareli had identified the available land situated in Village Padera, Pargana and Tehsil Sadar. According to the Cabinet's decision, out of the available 44.888 hectares of land, 22 hectares will be transferred free of cost to the Department of Agricultural Education and Research.

This will provide fresh strength to horticultural education, research and the development of modern agricultural technologies in Rae Bareli as well as eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Agricultural education expansion

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi stated, "The state currently has Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur; Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya; Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Banda; Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut; and the privately run Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences, Prayagraj. In addition, Mahatma Buddha University of Agriculture and Technology, Kushinagar, is being established to promote agricultural activities in eastern Uttar Pradesh."

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He stated, all agricultural and technological universities in the state have Horticulture Departments where teaching and research in horticulture are conducted. In this sequence, a proposal has been prepared to establish a Horticulture College in Rae Bareli under Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur. The project is estimated to cost approximately ₹50 crore.

He said that the establishment of the college will promote horticultural education, research and modern agricultural technologies in the state, while providing students from eastern Uttar Pradesh with new opportunities for quality agricultural education.