Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Allocates ₹454 Crore For Village Digital Libraries, ₹100 Crore For Panchayat Utsav Bhawans

The Uttar Pradesh Government plans to strengthen rural education and community infrastructure through digital libraries and modern Panchayat facilities | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, September 5, 2026: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is rapidly working towards connecting rural areas with modern facilities and transforming Panchayats into centres of education, digital resources, and social activities.

In this regard, special emphasis is being placed on the construction and operation of digital libraries, Panchayat Utsav Bhawans, and multipurpose Panchayat buildings at the Gram Panchayat level.

In the Budget for the financial year 2026-27, a provision of Rs 454 crore has been made for the establishment of digital libraries at the Gram Panchayat and ward levels across the state.

Along with this, nearly Rs 57 crore has been proposed for the construction of 1,000 multipurpose Panchayat buildings, while Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for Panchayat Utsav Bhawans/Barat Ghars in the rural area of each Assembly constituency.

Digital Libraries For Rural Youth

The objective of the digital libraries being established in Gram Panchayats is not merely to provide books, but also to make e-books, digital study material, and resources related to competitive examination preparation available to children and youth at the Panchayat level.

Under the Government’s plan, emphasis is also being placed on promoting digital literacy and developing reading habits among rural youth. Under the digital library project, the work of supplying furniture and books has been completed in several districts, while the payment process remains to be completed at some locations.

Alongside this, emphasis has also been placed on arranging IT equipment, furniture, books, and e-content for digital libraries, as well as on a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for their maintenance.

Panchayat Buildings As Community Hubs

In the Yogi Government’s vision for rural development, emphasis is being placed on developing Panchayat buildings not merely as centres for government work but as social, educational, and community hubs of villages.

Panchayat Utsav Bhawans can be used for marriages, social functions, and auspicious events. The Chief Minister has also emphasised the need to develop Utsav Bhawans in Gram Panchayats, and the state government has made provisions for financial assistance for this purpose.

Focus On Accountability And Monitoring

For the operation of digital libraries, responsibility and management, building security and cleanliness, book and furniture management, IT equipment, inspection-reporting and citizen feedback, and accountability and compliance have been identified as key focus areas.

This means that the Government does not want to limit itself merely to providing resources, but is also placing emphasis on monitoring their regular operation and utility.

This entire initiative is being linked to the Yogi Government’s vision of equipping villages with better education, digital facilities, a modern Panchayat system, and community infrastructure in an effort to make rural life more convenient.

Through digital libraries, village youth will connect with the digital world, while Panchayat Utsav Bhawans will provide rural communities with better venues for community activities. In this way, Panchayats are evolving not merely as administrative units but as centres of village development and social transformation.