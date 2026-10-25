Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government Targets Marriages Of 72,540 Couples, With 28,833 Weddings Completed So Far

The Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana provides financial assistance to economically weaker families, with digital verification used to identify eligible beneficiaries | File Photo

Lucknow, October 24, 2026: The Yogi government's Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana has emerged as an important initiative to help economically weaker families with their daughters' marriages. In the financial year 2026-27, the scheme received more than 1,16,000 applications from across the state. The Yogi government has set a target to facilitate the marriages of 72,540 couples during this financial year, and 28,833 marriages have been completed so far.

Director of the Social Welfare Department Sanjeev Singh said that in FY 2026-27, out of 1,16,668 applications received, 34,845 were approved, while 11,679 were found ineligible during scrutiny. Once the status of the remaining applications is clear, the overall picture of the process, from application to approval under the scheme, will become clearer. The scheme aims to ease the financial burden of marriage expenses on economically weaker families and help them solemnise their daughters’ marriages with dignity.

Financial Assistance Of Rs 1 Lakh Per Couple

Under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, the scheme provides Rs 1 lakh in financial assistance for each couple's marriage. Of this amount, Rs 64,000 is transferred to the bride’s bank account to help establish her household. At the same time, Rs 21,000 is allocated for marriage gifts and materials, and Rs 15,000 is spent on necessary wedding arrangements.

The objective of this arrangement is to reduce the financial burden on families during marriages and help newlywed couples establish their new households. To ensure transparency in implementing the scheme, the government has arranged digital verification of income and caste certificates through e-KYC and the e-District portal. In addition, the Aadhaar-based payment system transfers financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries' bank accounts linked to their Aadhaar numbers.

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