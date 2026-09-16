Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Cabinet Raises PRD Duty Allowance To ₹600, Approves Cashless Healthcare For Volunteers

PRD volunteers in Uttar Pradesh will receive a higher daily duty allowance and access to cashless medical treatment under two Cabinet-approved measures | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, September 15, 2026: In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, the Cabinet approved two important decisions in the interests of Provincial Guards (PRD) volunteers. The government has increased the daily duty allowance of PRD volunteers from Rs 500 to Rs 600 per day.

It has also approved the Mukhyamantri PRD Cashless Chikitsa Yojana to provide cashless medical facilities to volunteers and their dependent family members. Both decisions will provide PRD volunteers with economic and health-related security.

Allowance Hike For PRD Volunteers

With the Yogi Cabinet's decision, the honorarium of a PRD volunteer serving for 30 days will increase by Rs 3,000 per month. This will benefit 27,794 PRD volunteers and their families across the state.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that the increase in the allowance will impose an additional annual financial burden of Rs 101.44 crore on the state government.

As a result, the total estimated annual expenditure on PRD volunteers will be Rs 608 crore 68 lakh 86 thousand. For the remaining months of the current financial year 2026-27, the government has made an immediate provision of Rs 45 crore through supplementary grants.

Cashless Medical Treatment Approved

The Yogi Cabinet has also approved the proposal to provide cashless medical facilities to PRD volunteers and their dependent family members. Currently, 31,130 registered PRD volunteers and their dependents will benefit from the scheme.

At an annual premium of Rs 3,000 per volunteer, the scheme's estimated annual expenditure is around Rs 9.34 crore. For the remaining months of financial year 2026-27, the State has made a provision of Rs 5 crore through supplementary grants.

The Mukhyamantri PRD Cashless Chikitsa Yojana is proposed to be operated through the State Agency for Comprehensive Health Integrated Services (SACHIS). Volunteers and their dependents will receive the scheme benefit only during the period of service.

Volunteers or dependents who are already covered under any other health scheme sponsored by the Central or State Government, such as Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana or Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan, will not be included under this scheme.