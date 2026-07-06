Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Cabinet Clears More Job Opportunities For Sportspersons Under Direct Recruitment Rules | X-@myogiadityanath

Lucknow, 6 July: In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it was decided that the identified posts of various departments will be included in the Uttar Pradesh International Medal Winners Direct Recruitment Rules, 2022, thereby creating greater employment opportunities for international medal-winning sportspersons.

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Cabinet decision on recruitment rules

Minister Girish Chandra Yadav stated, "Owing to the state government's continuous encouragement of sports activities, development of sports infrastructure and the growing interest of youth in sports, the participation of Uttar Pradesh's athletes in international competitions and their medal tally have been steadily increasing."

He added, in view of this, the need was felt to expand the posts included in the existing Rules and increase their number to provide adequate employment opportunities for sportspersons. Under the revised Rules approved by the Cabinet, international medal-winning sportspersons will be appointed to identified posts in various departments.

Direct recruitment outside PSC

He further said, these appointments will remain outside the purview of the Public Service Commission. This will provide better employment opportunities to the state's sportspersons and ensure that outstanding athletes receive appointments commensurate with their achievements.