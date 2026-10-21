Uttar Pradesh: 'Wings Over Ganga' Air Show In Varanasi From October 22, Boat & Drone Restrictions Announced | File Pic

Varanasi, October 21: The Yogi government has completed preparations for the ‘Wings Over Ganga’ air show, which will showcase the valour, courage and strategic capabilities of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. The event, scheduled to be held in Varanasi on October 22, 24 and 25, is expected to draw 15 to 20 lakh people. On the concluding day, October 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior Army and Air Force officers, and several other dignitaries are expected to attend.

While Air Force aircraft will demonstrate their military capabilities in the skies, the Uttar Pradesh Police will take charge of traffic management, crowd control and security on the ground. The government has drawn up a comprehensive plan to ensure that spectators reach the ghats safely, order is maintained throughout the event, and people return home safely after the programme.

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal said, "Police deployment has been increased and temporary police stations established to ensure security for the air show, which begins on Thursday. In addition to the police, personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), bomb disposal squad, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and other units will be deployed. Police personnel have been assigned to guide spectators arriving from railway stations, bus terminals, the airport and other major routes to the venue along designated routes. To ensure smooth management, 79 temporary police stations have been established and 11,900 police personnel deployed."

Keeping the anticipated crowds and traffic pressure in mind, four separate traffic plans have been prepared. Traffic arrangements have been divided into two categories: internal and external. Separate diversions, barricades and alternative routes have been designated for both. The appropriate traffic plan will be implemented according to prevailing conditions. Adequate police personnel will be deployed at bus terminals and railway stations, along with diversion arrangements.

For spectators' convenience, the ghats have been divided into different zones, with designated parking areas and entry routes for each zone. Spectators arriving from within the city will be directed towards designated parking areas and viewing points on the city side of the Ganga, while those arriving from other districts will be provided with parking and access arrangements in the Ramnagar-Padav area. Police personnel deployed along major roads, at parking areas and at entry points will guide spectators to prevent traffic jams and unnecessary congestion.

Chief Medical Officer N.P. Singh said, "Three green corridors are established to transport patients and people affected by emergencies to hospitals amid the traffic pressure during the air show. Major government and private hospitals, including Sir Sunderlal Hospital, the BHU Trauma Centre, Shiv Prasad Gupta Divisional Hospital and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, have been identified for this purpose. Alternative routes have also been designated to facilitate crowd evacuation, VIP movement and emergency response. In addition to the green corridors, eight temporary hospitals and 100 ambulances will be available."

Separate one-way routes will be created for entry and exit at the Ganga ghats. Double barricading and CCTV cameras have been installed at the ghats to control crowds, monitor suspicious activities and enable swift action in the event of overcrowding. Watchtowers have also been set up. For security and crowd management, the ghats, major city roads, bus terminals and railway stations have been connected through a public address (PA) system.

Door-frame metal detectors and hand-held metal detectors will be used to screen visitors at the entry points to the ghats. Double barricading has been installed along stretches of approximately 5.5 kilometres each from Dumari to Sati Ghat and from Adi Keshav to Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Signboards have been installed across the city, from Namo Ghat to Samne Ghat, as well as along major connecting roads and lanes leading to the ghats, to help visitors arriving from other districts reach their destinations easily.

Security personnel will be deployed at 25 watchtowers and on the river. Anti-drone systems, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and cyber security teams will also remain on alert.

For security on the Ganga, the operation of private boats will remain prohibited from 8 am to 5 pm during the air show.

Personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, PAC flood relief companies and the water police have been deployed along the ghats and in the river area. Local divers will also remain on standby for rescue operations. Two water ambulances have been arranged at the ghats. Drinking water, toilets and other public amenities will be available at parking areas and crowded locations.

The Police Commissioner said, "Police personnel had received soft-skills training to ensure courteous and cooperative behaviour towards spectators during the air show. Trained personnel will assist visitors politely, without physical contact, and provide the necessary directions. The ghats and urban areas have been divided into zones, sectors and sub-sectors to strengthen crowd management and security."

In view of the sensitive nature of the air show, unauthorised drone operations will invite legal action. Drone flights will be prohibited within a five-kilometre radius on both sides of the Ganga ghats. Suspicious aerial activity in the restricted area will be closely monitored.