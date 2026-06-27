Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: UPSRTC Driver Dies After Saving 30 Passengers On Mathura-Aligarh Route During Heart Attack

UPSRTC driver Ganesh Kumar safely stopped a bus carrying more than 30 passengers before succumbing to a heart attack | AI Generated Representational Image

Aligarh, June 26: A Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus driver died after suffering a heart attack while driving, but not before ensuring the safety of more than 30 passengers on board.

The incident occurred on the Mathura–Aligarh route near Naya Baans village in Aligarh district. Driver Ganesh Kumar reportedly experienced severe chest pain while at the wheel.

Driver Saves Passengers

Despite the medical emergency, he managed to slow the bus and steer it towards the roadside, where it struck an electric pole without overturning. As the driver lost consciousness, alert passengers rushed to the front of the bus, applied the brakes and switched off the ignition, preventing what could have been a devastating accident. Ganesh Kumar was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Officials said no passenger was injured in the incident. UPSRTC authorities praised the driver's presence of mind and the quick response of passengers, saying their combined efforts averted a major disaster.

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Calls For Health Screenings

The tragic incident has once again highlighted concerns over the health of public transport drivers, who often work long hours under stressful conditions. Colleagues remembered Ganesh Kumar as a dedicated employee who put the lives of his passengers before his own until his final moments.

The incident has prompted calls for regular health screenings and emergency preparedness measures for public transport staff to reduce the risk of similar tragedies in the future.

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