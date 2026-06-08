Uttar Pradesh To Set Up 5 New Integrated AYUSH Colleges & Hospitals Across Key Divisions

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File/PTI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to establish five new Integrated AYUSH Colleges and Hospitals, marking a significant step toward strengthening traditional healthcare systems and expanding medical education across the state. The proposed institutions will be set up in the divisions of Devipatan, Mirzapur, Meerut, Agra and Basti, bringing quality AYUSH education and healthcare services closer to people in different regions.

The new colleges will offer education in Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy alongside modern health sciences. Officials believe the initiative will not only enhance access to medical education but also help create a skilled workforce capable of meeting the growing demand for AYUSH-based healthcare services.

According to the government, land has already been identified in all five divisions. In Devipatan Division, land has been earmarked in Gonda district, while sites have also been finalized in Mirzapur, Ghaziabad, Agra and Basti districts. The land in four divisions has already been transferred to the AYUSH Department, while the transfer process in Basti is in its final stage.Ranjan Kumar said the initiative reflects the vision of Yogi Adityanath to strengthen India’s traditional medical heritage while ensuring affordable, accessible and effective healthcare for citizens. He noted that the expansion of AYUSH institutions would improve healthcare delivery at the grassroots level and create new opportunities for students.

Chaitra V. said the upcoming colleges would be developed as centres of excellence for education, research and innovation. Research on Ayurvedic medicines, yoga therapy, lifestyle-based treatments and other traditional systems of medicine will be encouraged through modern laboratories, hospitals and training facilities.

Officials said the institutions will reduce the need for students from remote areas to move to larger cities for medical education. The project is expected to boost healthcare infrastructure, promote scientific research in traditional medicine and strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s position as a leading hub for AYUSH education and wellness services.