Uttar Pradesh To Hold Deepotsav At All Mandis On November 6 Under Swachh Mandi-Shubh Mandi Campaign; Funds Allocated | X

Lucknow, October 30: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is encouraging public participation to promote farmer welfare, cleanliness and a better business environment in mandis across the state. In this direction, Deepotsav will be organised at all mandi committees across Uttar Pradesh on November 6, 2026, on the occasion of Dhanteras, under the ‘Swachh Mandi-Shubh Mandi’ campaign being implemented by the Mandi Parishad.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about cleanliness in mandis, ensure the participation of farmers and traders, and facilitate the delivery of government welfare schemes to beneficiaries.

Mandi Parishad Director Jitendra Pratap Singh has issued instructions to all mandi committees regarding the event. Public representatives, farmers, traders, and officials and employees of mandi committees will participate in the programme.

The objective is to develop mandis not merely as centres for the purchase and sale of agricultural produce but as clean, well-organised and positive workplaces, while making cleanliness an integral part of their year-round work culture.

Director Jitendra Pratap Singh said, "Public representatives would be invited to the Deepotsav celebrations to ensure that information about the Yogi government's farmer-friendly schemes reaches the maximum number of beneficiaries. Under the Mandi Parishad's Chief Minister's farmer welfare schemes, eligible beneficiaries will be distributed cheques or specimen cheques through public representatives. This will help raise awareness about the schemes and inform farmers about the welfare benefits available to them.

In line with the Yogi government's priorities of cleanliness and efficient management, farmers and traders who have made outstanding contributions to cleanliness drives in mandis will be honoured.

Instructions have also been issued to recognise traders who make timely payments and actively participate in business activities. Certificates of appreciation and appropriate tokens of recognition may be arranged at the local level. The initiative aims to promote cleanliness, responsibility and better business practices in mandis.

On Dhanteras, mandis will be decorated with lamps to create a festive and positive atmosphere. The occasion will also be used to publicise the Mandi Parishad's welfare schemes and highlight the key initiatives and achievements of the respective mandi committees under the ‘Swachh Mandi-Shubh Mandi’ campaign.

In line with the government's vision, the emphasis will be on making cleanliness a regular part of mandi management throughout the year rather than limiting it to a single event.

He said, "Administrative and financial approval of Rs 20,000 each has been granted to every ‘क’ Special and ‘क’ category mandi, while other mandis have been allocated Rs 10,000 each for the programme. The expenditure will be incurred in accordance with the prescribed financial provisions and applicable rules."

All mandi committees will be required to submit details of the Deepotsav celebrations, activities conducted and the proceedings related to the felicitation of farmers and traders to the Mandi Parishad headquarters. The Divisional Deputy Director (Administration/Marketing) of the respective division has been designated as the nodal officer to monitor the event. The concerned Deputy Director (Construction) will provide the necessary assistance.

Through this initiative, which reflects the Yogi government's priorities of farmer welfare and cleanliness, efforts will be made to enhance public participation in mandis, create a clean environment and promote a positive work culture by recognising the contributions of farmers and traders.