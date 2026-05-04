Uttar Pradesh Sugar Sector Transformed Under Yogi Govt, Farmers Receive Record ₹3.16 Lakh Crore Payment

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Since the formation of the Yogi government in 2017, major reforms have been carried out in the sugar industry of Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the government has worked on improving sugarcane payments, increasing crushing capacity, restarting closed sugar mills, and expanding them.

As a result, sugarcane farmers have received much greater support compared to previous governments. This has also led to an improvement in the economic condition of farmers. Additionally, around 10 lakh people have gained employment.

Before 2017, payments worth thousands of crores to sugarcane farmers were pending. Farmers were caught between the administration and sugar mills and had reached a situation where they were on the verge of abandoning farming.

However, as soon as the Yogi government came to power, the first step taken was to improve the payment system for sugarcane farmers. According to the Sugarcane Department, a record payment of Rs 3.16 lakh crore has been made to sugarcane farmers in the last 9 years.

At the same time, efforts are being made to ensure that farmers’ sugarcane does not get spoiled in the fields. Under the Yogi government, the crushing capacity of sugar mills has been increased to 8.47 lakh tonnes per day. As a result, a record 9,156 lakh tonnes of sugarcane has been crushed in the last 9 years.

According to the Sugarcane Department, several sugar mills that had been closed for years, such as Ramala (Baghpat), Munderwa (Basti), and Pipraich (Gorakhpur), have been restarted under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

More than 44 sugar mills have been modernized and their capacities expanded. This has significantly eased the process of sugarcane crushing and supply.

At present, 122 sugar mills are established across 45 districts in the state, through which the Yogi government has created employment opportunities for 10 lakh people. This includes youth with varying levels of qualifications.

With the expansion of sugar mills under the Yogi government, new employment opportunities have opened up not only for sugarcane farmers but also for educated youth.

Another major achievement is that timely payment of sugarcane dues has led to a circulation of more than Rs 35 thousand crore in rural markets during each crushing season.