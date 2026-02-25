 Uttar Pradesh Sports Push: ₹350 Crore Redevelopment Approved For Green Park Stadium In Kanpur
The Uttar Pradesh Government has approved a ₹350 crore phased redevelopment of Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, aiming to expand seating to 50,000, upgrade drainage and modern facilities, and revive the venue for international matches, T20s and IPL fixtures.

UP State BureauUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Green Park Stadium in Kanpur is set for a massive redevelopment to transform it into a modern international cricket venue | File Photo

Lucknow, Feb 25: In a major boost to sports infrastructure, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved a ₹350 crore redevelopment plan for the legendary Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

The comprehensive project will address long-standing issues such as outdated stands, poor drainage and limited spectator facilities, paving the way for the venue to host international fixtures and high-profile T20 and IPL games.

Phased redevelopment plan

Officials said the makeover will be carried out in phases, beginning with structural improvements and installation of modern drainage technology — a move aimed at preventing rain disruptions that have previously affected play.

The plan also includes expanding seating capacity to around 50,000 spectators, adding advanced media centres, upgraded player amenities, and enhanced parking and corporate facilities.

Green Park, one of India’s historic cricket grounds, has been at the centre of calls for renovation for years.

Boost to sports tourism

With the latest budget approval, work is expected to begin soon, bringing renewed pride to Kanpur’s sporting community and energising the city’s place on the national and global cricket map.

Officials hope that the revamped stadium will support Uttar Pradesh’s broader agenda of promoting sports tourism, nurturing local talent, and attracting major cricketing events in the coming years.

