Uttar Pradesh Shines On NASA Night Map As ‘Har Ghar Roshni’ Drive Boosts Power Supply Across State

Uttar Pradesh’s electrification drive reflects in NASA night map, showing surge in brightness | File Photo

Lucknow, April 20: Uttar Pradesh has earned global spotlight after shining brightly on NASA’s new World Night Map, marking a historic win for the state’s energy sector. The satellite-based map, built from 16 lakh images captured nightly between 2014 and 2022, shows a sharp rise in nighttime brightness across northern India, with UP and Bihar leading the surge. For UP, it’s more than a visual of lights; it’s international validation of the Yogi government’s pledge: “power for all, sufficient power, and quality power.”

Energy reforms drive growth

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state pushed sweeping reforms in generation, transmission, and distribution. Guided by Urban Development and Energy Minister A. K. Sharma, UP expanded production capacity while balancing diverse sources to meet growing demand. A key milestone came with the successful synchronization of the third unit at the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project. New substations, modernised lines, and smart technologies have stabilised supply and cut line losses significantly.

Digital transformation improves services

Digital upgrades reshaped consumer experience. Real-time usage data, stronger online services, and strict checks on power theft brought transparency and boosted satisfaction. Uninterrupted supply now reaches villages and cities alike, transforming daily life and the economy. Irrigation has improved for farmers, industries run on stable power, and the service sector is expanding fast.

Boost to investment and infrastructure

Officials say reliable electricity is making UP a trusted hub for investment. The “Har Ghar Roshni” mission moved beyond policy to practice from generation to doorstep delivery. NASA’s map now confirms that shift, placing UP among the world’s most illuminated regions at night.

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Recognition as development model

This recognition cements the state’s energy turnaround as a development model. With global credibility in hand, UP is set to attract more investment, drive innovation in renewables and smart grids, and accelerate its push toward self-reliance. For the Yogi government, the glow seen from space mirrors ground reality: a state powered for growth.