Uttar Pradesh Sets National Record With 71,888 Rooftop Solar Installations In June Under Surya Ghar Scheme | File Pic

Lucknow, July 3: Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has created a new history in the residential rooftop solar sector. In June 2026, the state secured the top position in the country by installing 71,888 residential rooftop solar plants. This is not only Uttar Pradesh's best-ever monthly performance, but also a new national record for the highest number of residential rooftop solar installations carried out by any state in a single month.

So far, Uttar Pradesh has received 10,89,716 applications, and the installation of 6,36,745 residential rooftop solar plants has been completed. For several consecutive months, Uttar Pradesh has been recording the highest monthly installations in the country and has emerged as the fastest-growing state in India's residential rooftop solar sector.

Considering the current trends, it is estimated that by the end of July 2026, Uttar Pradesh may surpass Maharashtra in the total number of residential rooftop solar installations and become the country's second-largest residential rooftop solar state. Thereafter, the state's next target is to surpass Gujarat and become India's number one state in terms of total residential rooftop solar installations.

Uttar Pradesh's achievements in the residential rooftop solar sector have also been unprecedented. More than 2,148 MW of capacity has been installed in the state so far, and subsidies exceeding ₹5,500 crore have been transferred directly to consumers. More than 7,000 companies and vendors are working in this sector, and over 80,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities have been created. Residential rooftop solar systems in the state are generating approximately 96 lakh units of free electricity per day, with an estimated value of more than ₹6 crore per day.

In addition, this sector is generating a daily business turnover of more than ₹40 crore, while saving more than 9,000 acres of land, which is a significant achievement compared to large-scale land-based power projects.

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This success of Uttar Pradesh is the result of the collective efforts of aware consumers, solar vendors, UPNEDA, banking institutions, DISCOMs, and all stakeholders. The state's rapid progress in the residential rooftop solar sector is not only promoting clean energy and energy self-reliance but is also making Uttar Pradesh the new leader of India's residential rooftop solar revolution.

After becoming the country's number one state in monthly installations, Uttar Pradesh is now aiming to become India's number one state in terms of total residential rooftop solar installations as well.