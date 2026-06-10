Uttar Pradesh: Science Meets Sugarcane As Hardoi Farmers Embrace Modern Technology And Drone-Based Solutions

Sawayajpur MLA Madhavendra Pratap Singh addresses sugarcane farmers in Hardoi, encouraging the adoption of scientific farming practices and modern agricultural technologies to enhance productivity and income | File Photo

Hardoi, June 10, 2026: More than 400 sugarcane farmers gathered in Sawayajpur, Hardoi, for a large-scale seminar on “Sugarcane Challenges and the Way Forward,” organized by Dhanuka Agritech Limited.

The event focused on promoting modern agricultural technologies and scientific farming practices aimed at improving productivity and increasing farmers’ income.

MLA Highlights Importance Of Advanced Practices

Addressing the gathering, Sawayajpur MLA Madhavendra Pratap Singh said the region’s fertile soil offers immense agricultural potential, but sustainable prosperity can only be achieved through the adoption of advanced technologies, quality agricultural inputs, and scientific guidance.

He described sugarcane as a key cash crop and encouraged farmers to adopt improved varieties and modern crop management techniques to enhance yields and strengthen their economic condition.

Experts Advocate Science-Based Farming

Dr. R. G. Agarwal, Chairman Emeritus of Dhanuka Agritech Limited, emphasized that the future of Indian agriculture lies in science-based farming.

He highlighted the importance of improving soil fertility through organic matter, conserving water through drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, and adopting high-quality seeds and crop diversification.

Dr. Agarwal also showcased Dhanuka’s drone spraying services, which are particularly useful in dense sugarcane fields where manual spraying becomes difficult.

Experts from Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, the Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research, and government departments provided guidance on improved sugarcane varieties, nutrient and water management, pest control, disease prevention, and timely harvesting.

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Technology Transforming Sugarcane Cultivation

The seminar underscored the growing role of technology in transforming sugarcane cultivation and improving rural livelihoods.