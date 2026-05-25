Uttar Pradesh Registers Over 2.28 Crore Farmers Under Massive Digital Registry Drive

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly moving towards a digital agricultural system. The Farmer Registry campaign being conducted in the state with the objective of providing transparent and quick benefits of government schemes to farmers has now started showing results on a large scale.

Due to the active initiative of the state government, more than 2.28 crore farmers have been registered so far, which is 79.10 percent of the target set by the Central Government.

The Farmer Registry campaign in the state was launched on November 5, 2024. The Central Government has set a target of registering 2,88,70,495 farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the current progress, 2,28,36,658 farmers have been enrolled so far, while registration of around 60,33,837 farmers is still pending. Based on the current progress, the process of creating farmer IDs is expected to be completed by August 20, 2026.

The Yogi government is running this campaign in mission mode and has instructed the district administration, revenue department, agriculture department and local-level employees to complete the work at a faster pace.

The government’s objective is to prepare an integrated digital database of farmers so that they can receive the benefits of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Fasal Bima, Krishi Anudan, Rin Suvidha (loan facilities) and other schemes directly and transparently.

The priority of the state government is not limited only to registration, but also to make land and farmer records completely digital and transparent. In this sequence, the work of “Ansh Nirdharan” is also progressing rapidly.

According to available data, 87.19 percent of the share determination work has been completed in Uttar Pradesh. This will increase the accuracy of land records and help reduce disputes in the future.

According to departmental officials, the Farmer Registry can bring a major change in the agricultural system of Uttar Pradesh. It will help the government identify actual farmers, monitor schemes and make agriculture-based policies more effective. At the same time, farmers will also find it easier to receive government assistance.

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The Yogi government is continuously promoting technology-based administration. Through digital governance, online services and data-based implementation of schemes, Uttar Pradesh is being moved towards a modern and transparent administrative system.

The Farmer Registry campaign is also being considered an important part of this larger transformation, which can prove beneficial for crores of farmers in the state in the coming time.