Uttar Pradesh Ranks 3rd In India In Public EV Charging Infrastructure; 17.67 Lakh Electric Vehicles Registered | X

Lucknow, August 26: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is advancing rapidly in the field of electric mobility. Along with the increasing use of electric vehicles in the state, public EV charging infrastructure is also being continuously expanded. As a result, Uttar Pradesh has reached the third position in the country in terms of public EV charging infrastructure. The acceptance of electric vehicles in the state is also steadily increasing. So far, 17.67 lakh electric vehicles have been registered in Uttar Pradesh. The growing number of electric vehicles indicates that people in the state are rapidly adopting them as an alternative to conventional fuel-based vehicles.

The increasing use of electric vehicles is helping reduce dependence on petrol and diesel. The number of e-rickshaws, electric two-wheelers, electric four-wheelers, and other electric vehicles has increased, particularly in urban areas. This is encouraging the use of clean energy in the transportation sector. Since electric vehicles operate on a different energy system than conventional petrol and diesel vehicles, they help reduce the consumption of fossil fuels. This is promoting alternative and sustainable energy options.

UPNEDA Director Ravinder Singh stated that a strong charging network is essential for promoting electric vehicles. Keeping this in view, public EV charging infrastructure is being continuously strengthened across the state. The increasing availability of charging stations is enabling electric vehicle users to access charging facilities during long-distance travel and is boosting public confidence in adopting EVs. The expansion of the public charging network is playing an important role in accelerating electric mobility, particularly in major cities, on national and state highways, and along key transport corridors.

The growing number of electric vehicles in Uttar Pradesh is an important step towards building a clean and green transportation system in the state. The state government's policies and infrastructure development efforts are also strengthening the electric vehicle market. In the coming years, further expansion of charging facilities and the growing acceptance of electric vehicles are expected to broaden the scope of green mobility across the state.

Uttar Pradesh's rise to third place in the country in public EV charging infrastructure, along with the registration of 17.67 lakh electric vehicles in the state, reflects its growing capacity in electric mobility. This transformation is not only helping modernize the transportation system but is also an important step towards a clean, sustainable, and environmentally friendly future.