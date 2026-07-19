Uttar Pradesh: Pro Expo 2026 Begins In Lucknow, Showcases Franchise And Business Opportunities For Young Entrepreneurs

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Lucknow, July 18, 2026: The two-day 'Pro Expo 2026', organised by Franchise India at Hilton Garden Inn in the state capital, Lucknow, for the youth, entrepreneurs and investors of Uttar Pradesh, commenced on Saturday.

The expo, being organised by CM Yuva and Youth Adda, will continue on July 18 and 19. More than 30 prestigious brands from across the country are participating in the expo with their franchise and business models. Visitors will get the opportunity to start a business with low investment, acquire a franchise, explore investment opportunities, and receive direct guidance from experts.

Government Push For Entrepreneurship

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government has been consistently promoting investment, startups and self-employment with the goal of making the state the country's largest economy.

Through schemes such as the Startup Policy, MSME Promotion, Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and ODOP, youth are being encouraged to become entrepreneurs. In such a scenario, events like Pro Expo 2026 will strengthen the government's vision, where youth will be able to take steps towards starting their own businesses instead of searching for jobs.

UPICON MD Praveen Singh stated that experts associated with various government schemes, business finance, bank loans, franchise investment, marketing and business development will be present at the expo. Participants will receive all the necessary information required to start and expand their businesses in one place.

Over 30 Brands Participate

More than 30 prestigious brands are participating in the event, including Bombay Kulfi, Chai Garam, LaundryTO, Kidsalonia, Mount Litera, Wrapafella, Go Gas, KEC Agritech Private Limited, Clean Well, Mr Sandwich, South Twist, The Sambar Saga, Momowala, Veerji Chaap, Washkia, The Burger Company, Sven Venture, Adheera & Appa, Red School House, 5àsec, Bagelstein, Francks, Network In Action, Franchise India Knowledge Services, Chocolate Bash, Ichakdana Food Services LLP, Master Franchise Brands, GUAC, GUSS, Seven Fries, Stellarossa, Biggies Burger, Bigguys and TTK Prestige.

According to MD Praveen Singh, a special radio campaign was conducted through Radio Mirchi, Radio City, Red FM and Big FM across several cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Bareilly, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Prayagraj and Aligarh, to publicise the expo, enabling information about the event to reach entrepreneurs and youth across the state.

Platform For Business Growth

This expo is not merely a franchise exhibition but also a platform that inspires youth towards new businesses, investment and self-reliance. Participants visiting the expo can choose from various business options according to their interests and budget and can also receive personalised advice from experts.