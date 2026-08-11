Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj Launches 'Rang De Basanti' Campaign To Engage Gen Z Through Poetry & Art Against Fear Culture | File Pic

Prayagraj, August 11: An initiative to connect with young people and understand their thoughts through the medium of poetry has been launched in Prayagraj, widely regarded as the literary capital of India. Aimed at providing a platform for creative expression and conveying a positive message against mafia rule and the culture of fear, the "Rang De Basanti" campaign has begun here and will continue in various cities across Uttar Pradesh until August 14.

Following the participation of Gen Z at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, efforts are being made across different sections of society to better understand the mindset and aspirations of the younger generation. While political parties are organizing dialogue-based programmes to engage with Gen Z, a similar effort has now been undertaken through poetry.

The launch of the "Rang De Basanti" campaign at Prayagraj's Hindustani Academy on Tuesday is part of that broader effort. According to programme coordinator Vishwadeep Shukla, Prayagraj has always shown the nation a path through literature and intellectual discourse. The campaign has been launched to engage the new generation in a creative and constructive manner.

As part of the initiative, Gen Z poets were invited and provided a platform to express their thoughts through poetry. Eight poets known for understanding and reflecting the sentiments of the younger generation through Veer Ras and Ojas Ras poetry participated in the event.

The city, which is known for literary icons such as Nirala and Mahadevi, had become increasingly associated with mafia culture a decade ago. This campaign is a poetic protest against that crime and mafia culture.

The event provided a platform to young poets known for their powerful compositions rooted in Veer Ras and Ojas Ras. Participants included Sankshep Baranwal from Delhi University, Abhishek Awasthi from Madhya Pradesh, Akanksha Bundela from Banaras Hindu University, Morari Mandal from Bihar, Bajrang Nath from Ballia, and Abhijeet Mishra and Dr Mrityunjay Parmar from the University of Allahabad.

The programme was chaired by noted lyricist Dr Vinamra Sen Singh. International storyteller Acharya Shantanu Ji Maharaj attended as the chief guest and shared his thoughts with the younger generation.

According to Dr Vinamra Sen Singh, from August 11 to 14, young people across various cities in Uttar Pradesh will express themselves through poetry, art, music and dialogue. The objective of the Rang De Basanti campaign is to reject the culture of fear and intimidation while providing youth with a platform for expression, creativity and meaningful dialogue.

The statewide campaign will begin in Prayagraj with a poetic protest against those who promote criminal culture. According to coordinator Vishwadeep Shukla, the next event will be held in Lucknow on August 12 in the form of a graffiti wall initiative, where artists will create live public murals depicting the impact of mafia culture. The programme aims to use art as a medium of social expression.

On August 13, Muzaffarnagar will host a comic distribution and dialogue programme. Comics promoting communal harmony will be distributed, and interaction sessions will be organized with students in schools.

On the eve of Independence Day, the campaign anthem "Dar Se Azadi" (Freedom from Fear) will be launched across the state. The event will also feature a blend of rap music, live performances and digital art, bringing together multiple creative mediums to engage young people.