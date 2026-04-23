Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Reiterates Sub-Quota Demand In Women’s Reservation, Rules Out Compromise

BSP chief Mayawati | File Photo

Lucknow, April 22: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has reaffirmed its firm stance on women’s reservation, with party chief Mayawati making it clear that there will be no compromise on the issue.

Addressing the ongoing debate, she stated that while the party supports reservation for women, it must include a separate quota for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

Demand for sub-quota

Mayawati emphasised that without such a sub-quota, the real objective of empowering marginalised women would not be achieved. She reiterated that BSP has consistently advocated equitable representation and even demanded up to 50 per cent reservation for women in proportion to their population.

Independent political stance

The BSP chief also maintained that her party remains independent in its approach and is not aligned with either the ruling alliance or opposition blocs on this issue. She stressed that women’s reservation should be implemented sincerely and not be used as a political tool.

Debate intensifies

Her remarks come amid intensified political debate over the Women’s Reservation Bill, with multiple parties expressing differing views on its structure and implementation.

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Focus on inclusive representation

By holding firm on its demand, BSP aims to position itself as a strong advocate for inclusive representation, particularly for women from socially and economically weaker sections.