Uttar Pradesh Politics: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Mayor Over Remarks On His Late Mother, Sparks Row In Lucknow

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Photo

Lucknow, April 22: A political controversy has erupted in Lucknow after a sharp exchange between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and city Mayor Sushma Kharkwal over remarks linked to Yadav’s late mother.

The dispute began after the mayor, while targeting the opposition over women’s issues, made comments suggesting disrespect towards women, indirectly referring to Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh condemns remarks

Reacting strongly, Akhilesh Yadav condemned the remarks, stating that dragging his deceased mother into political discourse was “deeply objectionable” and an insult not just to one individual but to all women.

He urged the mayor to refrain from making such statements, emphasising that “when a woman insults another woman, it raises serious moral questions.”

Mayor defends stance

The mayor had earlier defended her stance, arguing that her comments were made in the context of political criticism regarding women’s rights and reservation issues. However, the issue quickly snowballed into a broader political confrontation, drawing reactions from party workers and supporters on both sides.

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Political rhetoric intensifies

The controversy reflects the intensifying political rhetoric in Uttar Pradesh, where debates over women’s representation and governance are increasingly turning personal. Observers note that such exchanges may further sharpen political polarisation ahead of upcoming electoral battles, as leaders continue to trade sharp remarks on sensitive issues.