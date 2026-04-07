Uttar Pradesh Plans 4030 Memorials, Boosts Heritage Preservation And Local Development Initiative | ANI

Lucknow: Taking a major step towards preserving the legacy of great personalities in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has decided to develop 10 memorials in every Vidhan Sabha constituency. In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approval was granted to the ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana'.

Under this scheme, the preservation and security of statues of great personalities, social reformers, and cultural icons will be ensured.

As part of the initiative, the Yogi government will undertake large-scale beautification of statues of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas, Kabir, Jyotiba Phule, Maharishi Valmiki, and other eminent figures.

Additionally, special programs will be organized across all Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the state on April 14.

Local public representatives (MPs, MLAs, MLCs) will inform citizens about the scheme and the selected sites.

This initiative will not only preserve historical heritage but also develop these sites as public utility centers.

Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun stated that under the scheme, 10 memorials will be developed in each of the state’s 403 Vidhan Sabha constituencies.

A cost of ₹10 lakh per memorial has been allocated, with a total outlay of ₹403 crore.

Development work will include boundary walls, canopies, beautification, greenery, and lighting arrangements around these memorials.

The objective of the scheme goes beyond safeguarding statues; it also aims to develop surrounding areas and generate employment opportunities at the local level.

Construction activities will boost economic activity in both rural and urban areas.

This initiative by the Yogi government is being seen as a significant step towards transforming statue sites into informative and public-oriented centers rather than merely symbolic spaces.

It will provide the younger generation an opportunity to learn about the contributions of great personalities and draw inspiration from them.

Under the scheme, statues established up to December 31, 2025 will be secured, and comprehensive development of the surrounding areas will be undertaken.