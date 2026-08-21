Uttar Pradesh On Flood Alert As Rivers Rise; Yogi Govt Steps Up Relief And Rescue Operations

Authorities have activated flood outposts, rescue resources and round-the-clock monitoring as river levels rise across Uttar Pradesh | AI Generated Image

Lucknow/Bijnor/Barabanki, August 20, 2026: Following heavy rainfall in the hilly regions and the release of large volumes of water into rivers from major barrages, water levels in several rivers across Uttar Pradesh have risen. Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials of the Disaster Management Department, district administrations, and flood divisions have been put on alert.

In Bijnor, after 1.80 lakh cusecs of water were released into the Ganga from the Haridwar Barrage, the District Magistrate and Sub-Divisional Magistrate took charge of monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, in Barabanki, despite the Saryu River flowing above the danger mark, pre-flood riverbank protection works have safeguarded vulnerable villages and embankments from erosion.

The administration has stated that populated areas remain completely safe, normal life continues uninterrupted, and precautionary measures are being implemented at every level.

Bijnor Flood Preparedness

The district control room in Bijnor has been fully activated. According to Disaster Manager Prashant Saxena, advance alerts are being received through the 'Sachet App,' and as soon as warnings come in from the Meteorological Department, all SDMs, Tehsildars, BDOs, Executive Officers, riverside village heads, and Disaster Mitras are being phoned every two hours with alerts and weather updates. This has helped strengthen preparedness measures.

Villagers are being made aware through chaupals (village-level gatherings) held at the local level, flood safety equipment has already been distributed tehsil-wise, and the identification of boats, boatmen, and divers has been completed. The district has identified 24 sensitive and 5 highly sensitive locations, while water levels in the Ganga and Khoh rivers are being monitored round the clock through gauge stations.

In Bijnor's Chandpur and Nagina tehsils, two boats with capacities of 10 and 25 passengers have been deployed after water accumulated on approach roads to villages such as Datiyana, Raipur Khadar, and Mirapur Sikri in Jalilpur block.

Four flood relief outposts have been established in primary schools, where Lekhpals and revenue personnel have been assigned round-the-clock duties on a roster basis. Across the district, 32 flood outposts and 35 shelter centres have been activated.

Around 300 ration kits have already been distributed in 11 affected villages of Bijnor, while additional relief material has been stocked as a buffer. Flood PAC personnel have also been deployed as a precautionary measure.

Barabanki River Protection

In Barabanki, the Saryu River is flowing approximately 50 centimetres above the danger mark, with maximum discharge exceeding 4.35 lakh cusecs. Despite this, several villages previously vulnerable to erosion have remained safe.

According to Shashikant Singh, Executive Engineer of the Flood Division, protective measures such as geobag studs, porcupines, spurs, and revetments were installed at these locations before the flood season. These works helped divert the river's main current from the right bank toward the left bank.

As a result, despite the rise in water levels, erosion has remained minimal and embankments and villages have remained protected. The flood situation in the district is currently reported to be normal and under control.

No More Waterlogging; Uninterrupted Water Flow Now Ensured

The Goddhoiya Nala Project, realised under the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a cost of Rs 495 crore, has resolved the waterlogging problem in nearly half of Gorakhpur city this year.

For the first time, whenever rainfall occurred, water did not accumulate in 17 wards of the northern part of the city. All the water flowed through the Goddhoiya drain into Ramgarh Tal near RKBK Mohaddipur.

Before the rejuvenation of the Goddhoiya drain, these wards used to face severe waterlogging during rainfall. According to Pankaj Kumar, Executive Engineer of Jal Nigam (Urban), the Goddhoiya drain has been constructed as a permanent structure with a length of 9.50 kilometres and a width of 10 metres.