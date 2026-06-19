Uttar Pradesh: 'No Guilty Person Will Be Spared,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath; Urges Patience On Ram Janmabhoomi SIT Probe | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Ayodhya, June 19: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party and Congress over the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra issue. He said, "Those who denied the existence of Shri Ram and ordered lathi charges and firing on Ram Bhakts are now preaching to others. They are making a malicious attempt to insult Ayodhya."

The Chief Minister added that, after information regarding Ayodhya came to light through newspapers, the government constituted an SIT investigation at the request of the Trust. The SIT would separate truth from falsehood and establish complete facts without any doubt.

He appealed that until the SIT report is submitted, no statements should be made that hurt the sentiments of Ram Bhakts. If anyone possesses documentary evidence, it should be submitted to the SIT.

The CM made a humble appeal to Ram Bhakts, saying, "Shri Ram taught the values of dignity and restraint, and therefore everyone should maintain decorum. Our ancestors struggled for 500 years while maintaining dignity for the birthplace of Bhagwan Shri Ram, and people should wait another 15 days. If anyone is guilty, it is certain that no matter who they are, they will not be spared."

CM was addressing a public gathering on Friday after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 126 development projects worth more than Rs 378 crore, including a Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital in the Rudauli Assembly constituency.

He also asked MLA Ramchandra Yadav to submit proposals for further development of Maa Kamakhya Dham. Appreciating the enthusiasm of Ayodhya residents despite the intense heat, he expressed gratitude to them.

Appeal to await SIT findings

The Chief Minister added, saying, "People should not be misled by those trying to defame Ayodhya and insult the Ram Janmabhoomi. Such individuals never wanted Ayodhya to receive respect because they themselves lacked the capability to contribute anything."

He said that those who failed to provide electricity to Ayodhya and kept it confined to narrow lanes are now spreading misinformation and making malicious attempts to insult Ayodhya, the foremost among the seven sacred cities.

He informed that those who fired bullets at Ram Bhakts, questioned the existence of Shri Ram, deployed lawyers in court to obstruct the construction of the Ram Mandir, insulted Ram Bhakts and offered Fatiha at the graves of mafias should stop preaching. He said that no statements should be made until the SIT report is submitted, as such remarks influence the investigation. After the investigation is completed, any party may present its views before the SIT, but attempts to assassinate character and defame Ayodhya should cease.

Targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the Chief Minister stated, "He has not yet visited the Ram Mandir and had also prevented his MLAs from visiting Ayodhya."

He recalled that when Manoj Pandey, then an SP MLA and now a minister in the state government, proposed that all MLAs should visit Ayodhya for darshan, the proposal was accepted, but Akhilesh Yadav rejected it and instructed that no one should go.

He said, "Their devotion is not towards Ram; they are people who worship Babur." He added that because Manoj Pandey remembered Lord Ram, the Samajwadi Party insulted him and expelled him. Those who avoid Ayodhya only seek to defame it.

Opposition targeted over Ayodhya

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister stated that before 2017, those in power did not provide Kamakhya Dham the benefits of becoming a Nagar Panchayat, roads, Vivah Mandapam, PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana and ration schemes because they lacked sensitivity and political will. For them, the public did not matter; only their family did. Jobs and facilities were reserved for their own relatives. Those who had no time beyond constructing boundary walls around graveyards could never have installed a statue of Jhalkari Bai.

Highlighting what he called the double standards of the Samajwadi Party and Congress, the Chief Minister informed, "Congress made every effort to prevent the construction of the Ram Mandir. It even submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court stating that Shri Ram never existed. The same Congress, which created a crisis of identity before the people, is now agitated over Ayodhya and claims that Ram Bhakts are being insulted."

He asked whether Ram Bhakts were not insulted when Congress questioned the existence of Shri Ram, the Lord of the Universe. He further said that the Samajwadi Party, which ordered firing on kar sevaks and lathi charges against those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', is now speaking about the insult of Ram Bhakts and offering sermons.

He added that the transformation of Ayodhya into a Solar City, four-lane connectivity, the airport named after Maharishi Valmiki, the shelter home named after Nishadraj, the dining facility named after Maa Shabari, Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, and the grand development of the Panchkosi, 14-Kosi and 84-Kosi Parikramas do not appeal to the Samajwadi Party and Congress.

He also said that anti-Ram forces are unable to tolerate Ayodhya's grand new identity.

Tribute to national heroes

The Chief Minister said, "Veerangana Jhalkari Bai forced the British to retreat during the First War of Independence in 1857. Respect for national heroes and brave warriors inspires patriotism. Inspired by this spirit, the double-engine government has launched several initiatives in the names of Maharani Lakshmibai, Durgavati, Avanti Bai Lodhi, Jhalkari Bai and Uda Devi."

He added that three new PAC battalions have been established in the names of Avanti Bai Lodhi, Jhalkari Bai and Uda Devi. Only women will be recruited into these battalions. Equestrian statues of these heroines will be installed in the battalions to inspire future generations with patriotism.

The CM also informed, "National heroes and revolutionaries sacrificed everything in the struggle for India's independence. The first spark of the 1857 uprising was lit by Mangal Pandey in Barrackpore and carried forward in Meerut under the leadership of Dhan Singh Kotwal. Maharani Lakshmibai forced the British to retreat in Jhansi. Had she not attained martyrdom due to betrayal in 1858, India's history might have been very different."

He also referred to the immortal legacy of Bandhu Singh of Gorakhpur. After 1857, the British tried to suppress revolutionaries and youth, but they could not be subdued. Young people played key roles in events such as the Chauri Chaura movement and the Kakori Train Action. Whenever leaders and freedom fighters called upon the nation, the youth responded.

The Chief Minister elaborated on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Panch Pran. He said that Avanti Bai, Uda Devi and Jhalkari Bai sacrificed their lives for the nation. Maharaja Suheldev responded to invaders in their own language and safeguarded India's unity. Bijli Pasi courageously fought foreign invaders and drove them away.

He stated, "Society must maintain respect for brave men and women as well as uniformed forces. When soldiers protect the country's borders, citizens can sleep peacefully." Referring to civic responsibility, he said that if village heads, councillors, block representatives, district panchayat members, chairpersons, MLAs, MPs, teachers, students, traders and farmers all work honestly in their respective fields, positive results will come quickly.

Development projects highlighted

The Chief Minister further added that the same Uttar Pradesh that was once called a BIMARU state, where youth lacked jobs, farmers were driven to distress, and daughters and traders felt unsafe, is today moving on a path of development. Uttar Pradesh is no longer a BIMARU state; it has emerged as a growth engine and a breakthrough force in India's economy. The progress achieved over the last nine years is the result of collective efforts by all stakeholders.

Addressing voters, the CM stated, "Because people placed their trust in Prime Minister Modi and the Lotus symbol, development and heritage are now being respected through a new Uttar Pradesh, a new Ayodhya and a new Rudauli. Because people elected Ramchandra Yadav as MLA, a statue of Jhalkari Bai Kori was installed. Gram Panchayat Kamakhya Dham has now become a Nagar Panchayat."

He added that a Vivah Mandapam has been built for social and public functions of poor families. It offers facilities comparable to a five-star hotel. Road networks, health centres, schools, housing for the poor, toilets and ration facilities are all contributions of the double-engine government.

The Chief Minister added that the double-engine government will also develop the sacred region located between the Saryu and Gomti rivers. He noted that all MLAs are working hard to bring development projects, but the credit belongs to the people. Good work will produce good results.

He urged people to strengthen the double-engine government, stating that the BJP government would then work even more effectively.

On this occasion, MLAs Amit Singh Chauhan, Chandrabhanu Paswan and Abhay Singh, Member of Legislative Council Hariom Pandey, District Panchayat Chairperson Roli Singh, former MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari 'Khabbu', Gorakhnath Baba, BJP District President Radheshyam Tyagi and others were present. Rudauli MLA Ramchandra Yadav welcomed the dignitaries.